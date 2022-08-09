Hamilton Reveals Why He Turned Down A Role In Top Gun Maverick And How He Disappointed Tom Cruise

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged that he was very close to being part of Top Gun: Maverick. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion he became obsessed with the saga after watching the original 1986 film and was so insane at the announcement of its sequel that even contacted Tom Cruise to beg him to include him on tape, albeit in a supporting role and without lines of dialogue.

“When I heard there was a second part on the way, I was like… my God, I have to talk to Tom,” explained Hamilton between laughs. “I told him I didn’t care what role they gave me. As if I had to be sweeping in the background during a scene in which I didn’t look good”. Cruise, good-natured, not only accepted, but suggested fighter pilot.

Unfortunately for Hamilton and his fans, the filming schedule for Top Gun: Maverick coincided with the end of the Formula 1 season, in which Hamilton played the championship with Max Verstappen, and had to call Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski to apologize and get off the ship (or the plane, in this case). The pilot assures that he was “the most disappointing call i have ever made“.

Imagine what he must have felt when, on top of that, lost the world championship on the last lap of the last race. Or when he witnessed how Top Gun: Maverick blew up the box office, intoxicated critics and audiences, and slipped into the select club of 50 films that have exceeded 1,000 million grosses. It seems that they have worked the voodoo dolls that Lobato has been putting since 2007.

Hamilton’s new movie with Brad Pitt in the style of Alonso

Far from ending his relationship with the world of cinema, Hamilton will be one of the producers from Kosinski’s new movie (as yet unnamed) after Top Gun: Maverick. A project with Brad Pitt as Leading Star where the award-winning actor will play a veteran Formula 1 driver coming back from retirement to fight with the titans of discipline and help a young rookie to make their way in the industry. It is not the story of Fernando Alonso after his sabbatical years at Indy, Le Mans and Daytona. The aforementioned titans are not Hamilton, Verstappen and Vettel. and that young man rookie It is not Carlos Sainz, but without a doubt the reminiscences are there.

hamilton you will not be the only one wanting to remove the thorn of the seventh art, but also Pitt himself, who was going to shoot with Tom Cruise the Ford vs Ferrari movie that Christian Bale and Matt Damon ended up making. Two new examples of the many “what would have happened if…?” that happen every day in Hollywood.