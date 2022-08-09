Gucci takes Miley Cyrus to his universe in Roblox

Last May, the Italian firm of luxury products gucci announced the creation of a virtual space in the universe of the platform Roblox. Under the name of ‘Gucci Town’ the brand has been offering interactive experiences to its consumers inspired by the products and vision of its products. In a further step in its commitment to exploring the metaverse, Gucci is wearing its new fragrance Flora Gorgeous Jasmine and its ambassador, the singer Miley Cyrusto the digital world.

In this way, Cyrus, who acts as the face of the perfume campaign for the Gucci Beauty line, becomes the first celebrity to be part of Gucci Town, for which the company has created him a custom avatar that emulates the appearance of the singer in the campaign. For its part, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine It is the first product of the brand to join the Roblox universe.

The experience offered by the brand in Gucci Town includes participation in challenges, games and interactive learning experiences focused on fragrance, as well as activities directed by the avatar of Miley Cyrus, all developed by the Swedish studio The Gang. Thus, visitors will be able to participate in pastimes, such as searching for the letters “Flora” throughout the territory, or taking pictures with the artist’s avatar in the virtual street ‘Selfie Way’, which the brand invites to share through social networks.

Although Gucci has not released specific details about the mini-games available or the rewards for participating in them, on previous occasions, visitors to Gucci Town, according to a report VogueBusiness, they were able to access digital goods after reaching certain interaction thresholds, such as playing 100 min-games or completing 18 scavenger hunts.

The ability to transfer an aspect as tangible as the smell of perfume to the virtual world continues to be a challenge for beauty and cosmetics brands. However, Gucci tries to compensate with a virtual iteration of the perfume in the form of a digital backpack in the shape of the bottle of the fragrance. The backpack is available at Gucci’s virtual store, where visitors can purchase the backpack in Robux – Roblox’s currency – along with virtual clothing, bags and accessories. You can also visit a virtual representation of the physical Gucci Flora boutique.

Gucci Town was launched last May with the intention of being a space in constant evolution. The expansion of Gucci Flora into the virtual world of the brand is indicative of the company’s commitment to the metaverse and Web3, as well as for connecting with younger audiences and experimenting with new formats and channels. The firm was one of the brands in the luxury sector to bet on the virtual universe, especially through Roblox, with the transfer of the Gucci Garden experience to the platform.