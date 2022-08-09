Gucci Flora arrives in the metaverse with ambassador Miley Cyrus

Now even the last missing piece seems to have arrived at Gucci Town, the city built by the luxury brand on Roblox. We are talking about Gucci Flora, the first – and only – fragrance of the brand to arrive in the metaverse. For the occasion, the brand ambassador Miley Cyrus has been transformed into a digital avatar with which visitors to the city can interact at will. After all, who among you has never wanted to take a selfie with the Hannah Montana actress?

Miley Cyrus, face of Gucci Beauty’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign, is the first celebrity to inhabit the metaverse of Gucci. And Gucci Flora – or its virtual iteration, if you prefer – is the brand’s first fragrance to find space on Roblox. By combining these two exceptional “presences”, Gucci allows visitors to its city to participate in challenges, games and learning experiences interactive focuses on fragrance. And, in many cases, guided by Miley’s digital avatar. Indeed, just like in any self-respecting game, the winners will be entitled to interesting prizes up for grabs. And the participants will be able to pose in the countryside Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine on Selfie Way.

Credits: Gucci

In this sense, the Gucci fragrance presents a somewhat unique challenge when it comes to the metaverse: how can brands translate what is invisible – like a perfume – into something tangible and precious? And here is Gucci’s brilliant intuition. Since fragrances are not yet an integral part of the world of Roblox, the brand has found a way to make Gucci Flora a digital productturning it into one backpack for perfume bottles, available in the Gucci virtual store, where visitors can purchase it in Robux along with virtual clothing, bags and other accessories. And that’s not all. The brand also makes it possible to visit a virtual rendering of the physical boutique by Gucci Flora.

In short, the brand has tried to do everything to bring the fragrance into the metaverse. And this is just another of Gucci’s efforts to conquer the Web3. Not surprisingly, the brand chose to partner with Swedish game development studio The Gang to give life to Flora Fantasy in the digital realm. On the other hand, the studio already has important previous experiences in the sector, given that it has already collaborated with the brand for the virtual fashion and music event Achille Lauro x Gucci, and is the developer of Vans World, which opened on Roblox a September 2021. Together, the two tried to find a useful solution to make something invisible, like a fragrance, tangible for the visitors of Gucci Town.

As you can imagine, Gucci is certainly not the first brand that has set itself this challenge. In June the company Rtfkt and the luxury fragrance brand Byredo have announced a collaboration with AlphaMeta for the launch of Wearable digital “auras” in the metaverse. These auras represent 26 different emotions and will be available within the collection CloneX by Rtfkt. An initiative that Estée Lauder launched at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week, when it offered users luminous avatars auras. In any case, what matters is who Gucci Flora is the first beauty product to make an appearance in Gucci Town. So far, in fact, the brand has offered users only clothing and accessories. But it is clear that he wants to broaden his horizons.