Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn reveals how he copes with Groot’s dialogue in scripts

James Gunn is back to talk about Guardians of the Galaxy and of Groot confirming that there are copies of the scripts in which the lines of the likeable character with the voice of Vin Diesel are translated into English.

The director, answering questions from fans on Twitter, shared some trivia about Rocket’s best friend.

In a tweet James Gunn explained: “In the scripts for cast and crew who don’t understand Groot, it says ‘I am Groot’. But I also have scripts that understand Groot that contain translations“.

The director of the trilogy dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy has therefore confirmed: “Now all the Guardians understand this. It takes a certain period of time and the formation of a bond to be able to understand this“.

In 2015 James Gunn had explained, speaking of the work done by the Groot interpreter, that Diesel received a different script from his colleagues because it contained his lines translated into English so that he could give the right nuances to his performance. The actor explained in 2014: “When I go into the dubbing room there is a fifty page document that on the left says ‘I am Groot’ and on the right has a paragraph or sentence that explains what it really means and what it is trying to say.“.

Gunn also pointed out that Vin Diesel records his lines for each film, without using material from the past, reiterating: “For Groot, the dialogues are always all new“.

The filmmaker then shared a funny anecdote about Stan Lee, the Marvel icon: “He didn’t remember creating Groot. He told me he didn’t create the Guardians and I reminded him of Groot. He laughed a lot“.

While waiting to see the Guardians of the Galaxy in action, the I am Groot series will be available on Disney + starting August 10, consisting of short films that see the character slip into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the executive producers of the series, which will return soon with a new set of episodes.