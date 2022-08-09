Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Explains Infinity Stones Were Not Part of History | Cinema

James Gunn talked about the process of writing the films of the Guardians of the Galaxy in response to a question received, as usual, on Twitter.

The director talked about the evolution of the story of the first film explaining that initially it was not expected that the story would also concern the Infinity Stones:

I didn’t know much when I proposed my story, and I didn’t know what it was going to happen in Infinity War and Endgame (The Infinity Stones were not part of history before I wrote Vol. 1). Once I started writing the film I knew the development of all the main characters apart from Gamora, whose story has changed.

I didn’t know much when I pitched. And I didn’t know what was going to happen in IW & Endgame (Infinity Stones weren’t even a part of the MCU until AFTER my first draft of Vol 1). But once I was writing I knew the arcs of all the major characters except Gamora, which changed. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy will return to the small screen with a Christmas special on Disney + at the end of the year.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

