Goodbye signing? Julián Araujo sends a harsh message that disappoints America

The Mexican soccer player spoke of the interest that the Eagles have in his signing and left several surprised.

One of the names that sounds the most in the Liga MX transfer market is that of Julian Araujo to the Americaright side of LA Galaxy and national team with Mexico that could occupy the right side vacated by Jorge Sánchez.

In the last hours it was said that the azulcrema board was going to start talks with the MLS club to try to reach an agreement, but this Monday the 20-year-old footballer He sent a message that disappointed the fans a bit Americanist.

In a quick chat with TUDNJulián was questioned about how he saw the possibility of reaching the Eagles for this semester. The defender did not want to get into trouble and he evaded the question saying that in his mind there is only the present.

“Right now I’m focused on Galaxy and I’m here with the All-Star Game; i’m focused here“, expressed the Mexican player, who also has an offer from Porto and his desire to go to Europe would be greater than that of wearing the America shirt.

This week there could be news

The directive headed by Santiago Baños and Héctor González Iñárritu hopes to close in these days the replacement of Jorge Sánchez and the reinforcement that is missing in attack that I would come to occupy the only free foreigner position that we have.

