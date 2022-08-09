Gigi Hadid launches her knitwear fashion brand, here’s what we know

Woman, mother (in career), revered supermodel, celebrity and now also an entrepreneur. At just 27 years old, Gigi Hadid is one of the most well-known and adored icons of the fashion system and is working on a new project which we are already dying to discover (and wear) everything. After the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collaboration, the great news is that Gigi Hadid is about to launch her fashion brand: let your imagination tickle the first details revealed by the model on her Instagram profile.

“Been working on something”: or “I’m working on something”, announces Gigi Hadid to her over 75.2 million followers on Instagram. In this dedication with love – “with love” – to her loyal community, obviously the tag is not missing from the account of the project itself. If you are wondering as is the name of Gigi Hadid’s brand coming soon, write down this name immediately (to be followed also on social networks here and now, having already created an ad hoc profile): Guest in Residence could in all likelihood become the brand that you will find yourself consulting very soon, in view of the next shopping sessions. For the moment, however, curiosity will have to be curbed: the Guest in Residence e-commerce is in #comingsoon mode, but it is possible to subscribe to the newsletter to be the first to know when the first collection will debut.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Which items will Guest in Residence focus on? In the photographs shared by Gigi Hadid on Instagram, we see the supermodel at work together with a team of experts (including the famous stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson). Sitting all together on the floor, they are intent on selecting colors and fabrics. The latter are the protagonists of the third photo shoot: Guest in Residence will be a knitwear brand, focused on 100% cashmere knitwear and clothing (which Gigi Hadid loves, as her street style looks have often shown). The reactions of the community? Her # 1 supporter is her sister Bella Hadid, supermodel like her: “That’s what we’ve all been waiting for,” she writes in her comments. Hailey Bieber also agrees with her: “I’m super excited about all of this”. Never more of us, ça va sans dire.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The novel holidays of writers READ NOW Mini guide for solo travelers READ NOW

Federica Caiazzo

After graduating in Chinese and specializing in fashion journalism at Condé Nast College in London, where I won the Award for Excellence in Fashion Media, I took my first steps in British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar UK, Grazia UK and Brides.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io