Giancarlo Esposito approaches the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and this could be his character

In recent months, we’ve been telling you that actors like Keanu Reeves and Ryan Gosling could soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the list of candidates continues to expand. It has long been rumored that Giancarlo Espositoworld famous for his roles as Gustavo Fring (breaking bad) and Moff Gideon (The Mandalorian), could give life to a key character of the X Menand it seems that this possibility is on the right track.

During a panel at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, in San Antonio (Texas), Giancarlo Esposito dropped a bombshell news: has been chatting with those led by Kevin Feige about a possible role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, they talked about magnet Y Doctor Doomalthough Esposito did not hesitate to express his desire to play a character from the opposite side.

“I haven’t worked for Marvel yet. I was in a room with them and we talked. There’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze… Oh, Doom. And there’s Professor X…”

Given such a statement, another panel participant asked him which character he would choose, and Giancarlo Esposito replied: “I’m going to find something that’s a little different. I’ll say Professor X.” That is, the actor wants an experience away from his usual roles as a villain.

Now, it is important to make it clear that Giancarlo Esposito is expressing a personal wish, not confirming his signing as Professor X. Of course, it is strange that, after having met with the people of Marvel, he is so open to talk about the issues discussed . Generally, those conversations are kept secret until the partnership with Marvel Studios is formalized.

Beyond that situation, it would certainly be interesting to see Giancarlo Esposito giving life to one of Marvel’s most iconic mutants; the very leader of the X-Men. Nevertheless, a part of the audience also want to see him at the feet of Doctor Doom, especially because of the relevance that said antagonist will have in future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let’s remember that fantastic four is one of the productions that are confirmed for Phase 5. Its premiere is scheduled for November 8, 2024.

Is Kevin Feige really considering Giancarlo Esposito for any of the aforementioned roles? Surely yes; otherwise she wouldn’t have wasted her time having a first conversation with him.

Another actor who recently raised his hand to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Ryan Gosling. According to journalist Josh Horowitz of MTVNewsGosling wants to be Ghost Rider. His wish reached the ears of Kevin Feige, who commented: “Ryan is amazing. I would love to find him a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He dressed as Ken in Venice Beach and received more publicity than the giant movies that were released. that weekend. It’s amazing.”



