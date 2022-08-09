George Clooney returns to “ER”, the series with which he made his leap to fame | Film and Television

emergencies returns from the hand of HBO, the series that introduced us to medical dramas for 15 seasons between 1994 and 2009. Thanks to this production we were able to meet George Clooney, who from this moment rose to stardom.

Although the actor has already played roles in Murder She Wrote, The Golden Girls or Rossaneit was in 1994 when he created his own name within the film industrywhich accompanies us to this day.

It will be from next June 17 when you can see the 15 seasons of the series through HBO. We will relive how it works inside a large Chicago hospital with exciting stories. It is one of the longest-running medical series in television history.who has come to get up 23 Emmy Awards.

The differences that it will have with the original emission of the 90s is that the chapters They will be adapted to high definition and in panoramic format. Thanks to this they will preserve all the essence of the series, but with a considerable improvement of the image.





ER Characters / NBCU Photobank

In addition to Clooneycan also be found many actors who went through hospital operating rooms and have become Hollywood stars. It is the case of Juliana Margulieswhich is now in The Billions or The Good Wife; John Stamos who starred Forced Parents; either William H. Marcywho won an Oscar with Fargo.

The first series of doctors

Various series like House took as an incentive the series of emergenciesas after this premiere various productions of the same format were released. It was written by Michael Crichton, the famous creator of Jurassic Park.

Crichton He had an advantage when writing the plot of the series, since he had studied medicine and practiced in the Boston General Hospital long before dedicating himself to the world of cinema and literature. Its creation has managed to bring medical problems closer to the whole world through a screen.