‘Furiosa’: First images of Anya Taylor-Joy on set. Doesn’t look like her!

Information from the prequel Mad Max: Fury Road It arrives in drops. George Miller signed one of the best action movies of the 21st century, and that is why this installment, focused on the Furiosa character brought to life by Charlize Theron, is one of the most anticipated. While we already got a glimpse of what Chris Hemsworth looked like as the antagonist, now it’s Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn to appear in front of the cameras. The actress is quite unrecognizable considering the projects in which she usually appears, where few modifications are made, grosso modo, as far as makeup is concerned. In fact, it is a very similar case to Hemsworth’s, which makes us think that the artistic and costume work will be worth remembering. Like everything that belongs to the Miller universe, it really. Since TheDailyMail Those first images of the actress arrive.

Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognizable filming Mad Max prequel Furiosa https://t.co/3i23EJ6R1B Daily Mail UK (@DailyMailUK) August 4, 2022

Furiosa is still a long way from being released, but it looks great

your look gives us certain clues about the moment in which Furiosa is. At this stage the character is already missing an arm, and by the looks of it it looks like he lost it when he was quite young. Anya Taylor-Joy wears a rather generous mane here, compared to how Charlize Theron looked in Mad Max: Fury Road. But the colors and tones of the costumes remain more or less the same, with combinations of light and dark.







furious will be released in theaters on May 27, 2024 (originally it was going to be released in 2023) and have George Miller back at the addresshow could it be otherwise, so it is likely that here we will also see a very high dose of action. The aforementioned Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tom Burke will complement the cast.. For now, we can’t have more desire to see it because we would burst.