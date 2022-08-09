From Kylie Minogue to Nicole Kidman: the world of music and cinema say goodbye to Olivia Newton-John – Music

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73 after a long fight against cancer. An announcement of the saddest that they made from her environment in the actress’s own profile this Monday, August 8. “Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the small written statement read. by her husband, John Easterling, who has quickly been filled with comments of support for the family and nice words towards her, whom we will never forget.

There are many artists and public figures who have wanted to say goodbye to her on social networks, remembering moments that they lived with her and applauding her example of struggle and improvement. Something that his family has also highlighted from this statement they have issued: “a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years sharing his journey with breast cancer, his healing inspiration and his pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Fund of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, dedicated to research into plant medicine and cancer”, it can be read.

The artists’ farewells to Olivia Newton-John

The world of music and culture in general has wanted to say goodbye to the great Olivia and have shown her all their love through social networks. “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and admired Olivia Newton-John. And I always will. (Like this photo @nfsaonline). She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER”, she has written Minogue Kylie on his social networks, saying goodbye to the actress with whom he shared many moments.

“Too young to leave this world. May he rest in peace”, have been the heartfelt words of Barbra Streisand.

“I met her maybe three times, and she was an absolute angel. One of the most lovable, kind human beings, one of the brightest people I have ever met. Kindness personified. May he rest in peace and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.” p!nk Along with a beautiful photograph of both that you will always keep in your memory.

“Livvie brought the most divine light to the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness… we will always admire you”, commented the also actress Nicole Kidman.