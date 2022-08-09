from John Travolta to Antonio Banderas, the most emotional messages

everyone wanted to Olivia Newton-John. The actress dazzled millions of people since she gave life to Sandy and since then no one has been able to forget her. Especially the people from the world of cinema, the ones who worked with her or were directly inspired by her model when it came to acting. Hence Hollywood has cried more strongly than ever the goodbye of one of its great stars.

The first of them has been the one who probably knew her best from her most successful stage and who shared the screen with her in grease, John Travolta. Few film couples have shone as brightly as the sandy Y Danny by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, hence the latter’s message to his deceased friend was most emotional: “My dear Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see you again on the road and we will be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”wrote the actor on Instagram.

Travolta’s was not the only farewell to Olivia Newton-John, although it was certainly one of the most anticipated and affectionate. Other great actors in the entertainment industry have also wanted to show their condolences with the death of the actress, from Nicole Kidman a Antonio Banderas. The Australian was a good friend of the actress and she has shared several photos that are good proof of this.

Another fellow Australian like Hugh Jackman He has also been visibly affected by the death of Olivia Newton-John, who has also left a nice anecdote to remember: “It’s no secret that Olivia was my first love. She kissed the poster of her every night before going to sleep. Her legacy will grow stronger with the years. She was a fighter for the cure of cancer who knows no limits. i love you olivia“wrote the actor X Men on your profile.

Many other stars and big names in Hollywood have also said goodbye, although they were not with messages as emotional as the previous ones. It is clear that Olivia Newton-John was a figure of great inspiration both professionally and vitally for many people and that is why so many people have had a detail with her. Director James Gunnthe actress mia farrow and many more have had farewell messages for an actress and person who is already film history.

Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her de ella music de ella & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

