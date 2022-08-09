From Camila Cabello’s “revenge-flavored” vacations to Hollywood’s most wanted couples

Camila Cabello during a fun day at the beach with her best friends in Miami

Whether it’s a quiet walk in broad daylight or a romantic outing, Hollywood celebrities can’t run away from flashes. In this case, Camila Cabello was photographed while enjoying a quiet vacation on the beaches of Miami accompanied by her friends.

The singer of “Havana” was noticed radiant and happy between dip and dip, after a rocky start to the year following the release of their third album, Family.

Recently, Cabello made headlines when she spoke out about accepting real, stereotype-free bodies. “I have used bikinis that were too small and I have not paid attention to my appearance, then I saw the photos on the Internet and the comments and they bothered me a lot ”, he wrote in a text that he shared on his Instagram account. “The messages I receive from society sound strong in my own head,” she added in her post two months ago.

Curiously, he referred to the bad moment he lived in a beach club in Miami when he detected that the paparazzi were photographing him. “I tried to pretend they weren’t there, but I couldn’t. I knew I would look ‘good’ in the photos and that I would succeed, and yet I have never had a worse time at the beach” revealed.

“She did not breathe and she hardly smiled,” Camila Cabello recently confessed about her previous days on the beach, when she suffered, and a lot, from the social gaze

Camila Cabello and some images that perfectly describe her current state of happiness

“I remember how shocked I was to realize that I was thinking in the culture of other people’s thoughts and not my own.” In her post, she also shared: “Today I bought a new bikini, put on lip gloss and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going to the sea because I knew it would basically be a full photo shoot. I held my breath so hard my abs hurt. He hardly breathed and barely smiled, being aware of where the paparazzi were. I couldn’t just let go and relax, do what we’re supposed to do when we go out in nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there, but I couldn’t.”

Likewise, Cabello assured that she is now enjoying her body free of prejudice. “Being at war with your body is so last season. We are real women, with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. [Existe] a culture that has become accustomed to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body should look like that is not at all real to many women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over-exercising, choosing angles that make our bodies look different. I must follow the women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, swelling and weight fluctuations… And many more things, “said the young singer who was captured by the flashes, only now much more relaxed and happy.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, pampering in London

On the other hand, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were very affectionate in the streets of London and Austin Butler began the promotional tour of Elvis, the film that could take him to the Oscar. In almost all the stops he accompanies him Kaia Gerber, his young model girlfriend, daughter of the famous Cindy Crawford.

Likewise, Katie Holmes was shown in New York with her new boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III and Jennifer Lawrence walked her little baby in Los Angeles with her husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

Austin Butler arrived at the screening of his new movie ‘Elvis’ accompanied by his 20-year-old girlfriend, the model, and daughter of Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, super buddies at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney leave Eataly restaurant with their young son in Los Angeles

Naomi Watts taking a group selfie with her ex, Liev Schreiber, their children, and her current partner, Billy Crudup

