Fortnite: Rocket League Live Missions guide

The Missions of Rocket League Live in Fortnite are available from Tuesday, August 9, 2022. In this guide we tell you how to complete each Mission of this set so you can get free prizes of Rocket League in fortnite season 3:

How to play the Rocket League Live map in Fortnite

Rocket League Live Missions take place on the map with this name in Creative mode from Fortnite. To access it, we have two options. The first is choose said map and mode in the Discover tab. The second is go to the Island Code tab and enter the code 8205-6994-2065. Rocket League Live Missions will be available from 08/09/2022 at 17:30 CEST until 08/15/2022 at 09:00 CEST.

Rocket League Live Creative map code is 8205-6994-2065

Once inside a game of this game mode, we will have two doors in front of us, one for the Blue team and one for the Orange team. We enter where we want. After this, we enter through another door called “Team Rumble Active”, and there we will start playing.

Fortnite: Rocket League Live Missions

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/3) – Reward: Golden Goal Graffiti

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/7) – Reward: Arena Champion Hang Glider

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/250) – Reward: Nice Shot!

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/1,500) – Reward: Rocket League Trophy backpack accessory

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale

We eliminated an enemy player in Rocket League Live

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: Over any number of Rocket League Live matches, we must eliminate opponents. Eliminating a total of seven we will obtain both rewards.

Rewards: Golden Goal graffiti for eliminating 3 opponents, and Arena Champion hang glider for eliminating 7 opponents

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale

We deal damage to an enemy in Rocket League Live

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: Over any number of Rocket League Live matches, we must deal damage to opponents with any type of weapon. Inflicting a total of 1,500 points of damage we will obtain both rewards.

Rewards: Nice Shot! for dealing 250 damage, and Rocket League Trophy backpack accessory for dealing 1,500 damage

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration