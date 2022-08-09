Fortnite reveals the first details of its new Halloween 2022 event. What a hype!

We are in a temporary stage in which not too many things are happening within Fortnite for a specific reason: Epic Games is on vacation and the new update 21.40 of this Season 3 still will be waiting a little more than many of us would like. But, for some reason, this has not prevented the company from ahead of us already The first details about the Fortnite 2022 Halloween event.

I would be lying to you if I told you that the hype has not gone through the roof with this topic, since the Halloween events in Fortnite They are always my favorites of the year. I still remember with tremendous affection those games in which, when you died, you became an ultra-powerful entity on an island full of fog, as happened in the past Chapter 2. But I won’t get involved anymore: then I leave you with everything that Epic Games has revealed of the next event in your official website:

The 2022 Halloween event of Fortnite will be renamed Nightmare before the storm

will be renamed Nightmare before the storm On this occasion, Epic Games is organizing a contest called Fright and Delight ❗️

❗️ In it we can create our island in Creative mode and it will appear highlighted during the event

You can consult the rules to participate in this same link

In addition, Epic Games has already released the first official image of the event in question. I leave it below:

Well, there you have all the information that has come out so far. Are you looking forward to Halloween coming to Fortnite?