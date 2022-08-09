Fortnite: guide to make the glitch that will give you a super jump in the Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

More discoveries that can improve your performance in battle. A new fault Fortnite allows players to jump high into the air and surprise their enemies. The glitch is very effective and can be used to score easy kills or escape at critical moments. The detail is that you will have to practice it a couple of times.

The characters of Fortnite they can jump very high when not fatigued, but that’s nothing compared to what the last glitch allows them to do. You will need a Zero Point fish for your character to have a trip through the air.

To perform the new failure of Fortnite, players can grab a fishing rod or harpoon gun and find a fishing spot. They will then need to catch a Zero Point fish. You will need at least two or three to practice.

Once they catch a fish, players must consume it. They will then gain a special effect that allows players to quickly pass through the island. Under this effect, players must build a wall and double jump over it. If they do it correctly, they will go flying through the air.

The new fault Fortnite can be used to surprise enemies or run away from them. Since players will be thrown into the air, they can easily land on their enemies and hit them with a shotgun. Considering that players will be falling from the sky, this increases your chances of getting a headshot.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3: Week 9 Challenges

Gain shield while gesturing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Gather Seeds from a Reality Seed Pod before they hit the ground (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality 30 meters or more from you (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Open chests in Tilted Towers in the same match (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Bounce off 3 different Impact Pads without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Hold a fully charged Charge SMG for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

