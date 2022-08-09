‘Forever an icon’: From Julianne Hough to Hugh Jackman, celebrities pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John died of cancer on August 8. Her husband, John Easterling, shared the news on her Facebook page. Following the news of her death, tributes began pouring in from colleagues and celebrities.

Olivia, 73, had been battling breast cancer for three decades, having previously beaten the disease twice. Many of her famous friends, including her ‘Grease’ co-star John Travolta, took to social media to pay tribute to her. Travolta, who was the first to react from the film industry, wrote: “My dear Olivia, you made our lives so much better.” Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also took to her Instagram account to share a series of memories with her mother.

Celebrity reactions to the death of Olivia Newton-John

Delta Goodrem: The Australian singer and actress, who played the iconic star in the 2018 biopic ‘Olivia Newton-John: Hopeless Devoted to You’, wrote: “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s matchless light. . A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. family for me I don’t have all the words I’d like to say today. but I hope you all join together to celebrate our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace of her… I love you forever ».

Sir Rod Stewart: The 77-year-old singer said Olivia was “the perfect lady”. He wrote: “My great friend Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was the perfect lady, beautiful with great poise and a certain Australian sophistication. Her spandex pants in ‘Grease’ were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think’ I’m the sexy era. RIP Olivia.”

Julianne Hough: An actor, singer and dancer, who joined the cast of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a professional dancer, posted on Instagram saying, “Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first, but it was her heart that really captured mine. Forever an icon and a legend!

Richard Marx: The ‘Right Here Waiting’ singer said he was devastated by the news of Olivia’s death: “My heart is broken. Rest now sweet friend,” he tweeted. “You were such a kind and loving person like never before. I will miss you every day.”

Hugh Jackman: The singer-actor wrote, “One of the great privileges of my life was meeting her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve ever met… she was one of the most open, generous and fun.” . She was a unique spirit. It’s no secret that Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before I went to bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter to be cured of cancer who has no limits. I love you, Olivia.”

Barbara Streisand: The 80-year-old singer wrote, Too young to leave this world. What a R.I.P. #OliviaNewtonJohn”

Union Gabriela: The actor paid tribute by writing‘Grease’ is my number 1 movie of all time and it made me a fan of Olivia Newton-John for life. My sister and I saw Xanadu more times than she could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a true gift of woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn”

George Takei: The star of ‘Star Trek’ wrote: “We have lost a great iconic artist in Olivia Newton-John, who left us too soon at 73 years old. I trust that she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. She knows that we will always be without hope ». dedicated to you, Olivia. She rests in song and joy.”

Mario Lopez: The ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor wrote: “Today we lost an inspiring icon of the film and music industry, fly high, Olivia Newton-John…”

