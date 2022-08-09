For which movie did Brendan Fraser gain more than 200 kilos?

brendan fraser is one of the actors who marked the generation of 90 thanks to movies like George of the Junglebut now he surprised at the images of his new tape, for which he uploaded more than 200 kilos.

He is also an actor The Mummy completely transformed his appearance for the film The whalewhere he left behind the slender and muscular figure for which he is remembered.

For this story, Brendan Fraser gained more than 200 kilosjoining actors like Christian bale Y Adrian Brody in the list of stars who change their diet and appearance to play a role.

In the Brendan Fraser case, who weighed 90 kilos reached 272 kilograms. The first appreciation of her weight gain was at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she presented No sudden movementshis most recent film.

After comments on various media outlets, it was revealed that the actor would be the star of The whalethe next tape Darren Aronofsky.

Brendan Fraser appeared at the Tribeca Festival, where he surprised by his weight. He gained more than 200 kilos to The whale. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP

This story, adapted from the book of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, will follow the life of a person who suffers from obesity and seeks to recover his relationship with his daughter. It hasn’t been released yet and this will happen at the next Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion with Bardthe new from Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Some film critics and publications report that with this work the actor could aspire to an Oscar for best performance, in addition to being in the main category in Venice.