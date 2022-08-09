Flurry of tributes for the death of Olivia Newton-John, the “first love” of Hugh Jackman

There are actors whose life is irremediably linked to one of their characters. It’s what happened with Olivia Newton-John, to whom since the premiere of ‘Grease’in 1978, the public will always remember how the sweet sandy of the Rydell Institute and, a few years later (in 1980), by the ‘kitsch’ fantasy of ‘Xanadú’.

The news of the death of the British-Australian actress and singer, at the age of 73, has caused a great commotion among Hollywood colleagues, compatriots and anonymous followers and has unleashed a barrage of messages on networks full of affection. It is noted that ‘Grease’ is a film that has marked several generations and that Newton-John has been an example of integrity in the fight against cancer, a disease against which she had been battling for more than 30 years.

Cancer Foundation

In fact, the actress created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, dedicated to cancer research and promoted various initiatives in Australia to fight the disease, which was first diagnosed in 1992.

As expected, one of the most heartfelt tributes has been to his partner in ‘Grease’, John Travolta. “My dearest Olivia, You made our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you very much. We will see you on the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”, Are the words that the protagonist of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ has dedicated to him on his Instagram account.

In Australia, the condolences have been massive, but also throughout the world. “Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright and joyous glow in our lives. From the moment we met her, she was a warm and enduring presence and her voice became an important part of Australia’s soundtrack.” written on Twitter by the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanesewho has highlighted that “above all, he was a wonderful and generous person”.

Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives. From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack. Above all she was a wonderful, generous person. pic.twitter.com/0G0tc0tauI — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 9, 2022

Another of the warmest messages has been that of the actor Hugh Jackman. “I am devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was meeting her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I have ever met… She was one of the most open, generous and funny. She was a one-of-a-kind spirit. It’s no secret that Olivia was my first love. I kissed her (her poster) every night before I slept. Her legacy will only grow stronger in years to come. She was a fighter for the cure of cancer that knows no limits. I love you Olivia, “he wrote next to a picture of both together.

She was just as sad Nicole Kidmanthat on behalf of her and her husband, Keith Urbanclaimed that Livvie (Olivia’s affectionate diminutive) “brought the most divine light to the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness… we will always be hopelessly dedicated to you.”

One of the most different tributes has been that of the actress kate hudson, who posted a video on Instagram singing one of Sandy’s songs on ‘Grease’ to her daughter. “There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my room and sing at the top of my lungs in front of the mirror. Imitating every move he made, wishing I could hit those clean high notes and pushing myself to try. What a beautiful light human. She was an inspiration to me as he dreamed of what life could be. Thank you for sharing your light with the world as it moved and shaped girls like me. May we all sing for Olivia today and celebrate her brave years of struggle. Love and Light”, she has written herself.

Mariah Carey He has opted for a brief “Rest in peace” along with several photos of them together on stage.

The Australian singer has also paid tribute to him Delta Goodrem37, star of the television miniseries ‘Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You’ (2018) and who also battled Hodgkins disease, a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system, when he was 18 years old.

“The whole world will feel heartbroken today because the whole world felt Olivia’s matchless light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration,” she said. your Twitter account.

The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the entire world felt Olivia’s unmatched light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… always there. Family to me…. I love you forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/1P33J0NfB9 — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) August 8, 2022

“Thank you Olivia Newton-John for your extraordinary life – you lit up our lives with music and dance and saved so many lives with your passion and advocacy for cancer research and treatment,” the former Australian Prime Minister recalled in a tweet. Malcolm Turnbull by joining the thousands of messages from artists, fans, ordinary citizens, politicians and cancer survivors.

Thank you Olivia Newton-John for your remarkable life – you lit up our lives with music and dance and you saved so many lives with your passionate and advocacy for cancer research and treatment. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 8, 2022

Goodbye to one of the Grease legends, Olivia Newton-John 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/JjTrt0hxCz — pictoline (@pictoline) August 8, 2022

There are people with so much light that, when they leave, they leave a part of our youth in the shade. Thanks for everything, Olivia Newton-John. pic.twitter.com/W9MH8SCXog – Nando López 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nando_Lopez_) August 8, 2022