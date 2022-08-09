First official poster and release date for Oppenheimer, the new film by Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr

A few months ago, filming began on what is considered one of the most ambitious films of recent times: Oppenheimer. This film, directed by Christopher Nolan, will tell one of the most scandalous stories in the world: that of the creator of the atomic bomb. But, what is striking about the feature film is that it will not only be capturing a chaotic time in the United States, but it also has great stars.

Among them are Cillian Murphy, who will act as the exclusive protagonist of Oppenheimerbut will also be accompanied by personalities such as Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, rami maleck Y Florence Pugh. Although, they are not the only ones, but alex wolff, Dylan Arnold, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett and more are some of the names that also joined this great cast.

But specifically, what will it be? Oppenheimer? As well, the film follows Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who will be played by Cillian Murphy. The film is set in the turbulent times of World War II when Oppenheimer worked at the Los Alamos Laboratory and on the Manhattan Project developing the atomic bomb. In turn, it will also capture the trauma that the professional gained from the launch of his creation in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, thus marking the rest of his life. Something that Nolan’s production will also show is Oppenheimer’s opposition to the development of the Hydrogen Bomb during the Cold War. (Spoiler synopsis).

Undoubtedly, it is an exciting and engaging plot that was never captured in this way. However, there is still a long way to go as Oppenheimer won’t hit theaters until July 21, 2023. That is, there is still a long time to see this development on the big screen. In fact, at the moment not even the official trailer for the film has been released, although it will probably be released next week worldwide.

However, due to fans’ eagerness to know, at least one detail of Oppenheimer, Universal has just released the first poster for the film. Through the official Instagram account of this film, they published this image as a preview. Next to it is its release date, but they did not give more details about it since in the description they again highlighted the day of its worldwide release.

The poster, which is considered the first trailer for the film, shows Cillian Murphy characterized as Oppenheimer and, around him, fire as if a bomb had exploded. Also, the poster leaves a surprising slogan that has delighted viewers: “The world changed forever” and, with this, they refer to what happened after the atomic bomb has made a massacre in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.