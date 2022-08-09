Fernanda Urrejola arrives in Chile to perform in the series “The House of the Spirits”

The actress Fernanda Urrejola has just arrived back in Chile. In the immediate term, the project that brings her together, as she told Chilevisión, is her participation in the series The House of Spiritsbased on the 1982 novel by Isabel Allende.

“I come to work, to develop The House of Spirits. That was a great goal because well, The House of Spirits. It is one of the most important pieces of Latin American literature, especially feminists, they are rights that are fought for by all, “said the interpreter.

He even assured that he was able to talk with the same writer about it. “He loved where we were taking the series. U.S He told us ‘take this novel and transform it as you see fit, you have my come and total freedom to do it,’ he said.

As reported by the specialized site Deadline, in October 2021, Eva Longoriathe popular American actress of Desperate Housewivesis inside the project, together with his Chilean counterpart Fernanda Urrejola and the national director Francisca Alegría. These last two write the adaptation, with the first in charge of directing.

The adaptation by Alegría and Urrejola, who are also a couple, follows the well-remembered 1993 film based on Allende’s literary debut, with a cast led by Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Winona Ryder, Glenn Close and Antonio Banderas.