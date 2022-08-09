Ezra Miller: the terrible events that marked the life and personality of the actor

The professional future of Ezra Miller promised a lot. The actor gained recognition after starring in the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin and in 2012, he performed alongside Emma Watson Y Logan Lerman in The advantages of being invisible. His popularity increased when he joined the DC Extended Universe in the role of Flash and the saga of fantastic animals as Credence Barebone.

Though his career seemed to have a great future, everything started to derail in 2020 when a video was released showing the actor trying to hang a woman in a bar in Iceland. From there, the problems continued. In March 2022, the 29-year-old performer was arrested in Hawaii for attacking a couple at a karaoke bar and just a few weeks later, he was arrested again for throwing a chair at a woman at a party.

