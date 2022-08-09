Ezra Miller: the terrible events that marked the life and personality of the actor

The professional future of Ezra Miller promised a lot. The actor gained recognition after starring in the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin and in 2012, he performed alongside Emma Watson Y Logan Lerman in The advantages of being invisible. His popularity increased when he joined the DC Extended Universe in the role of Flash and the saga of fantastic animals as Credence Barebone.

Though his career seemed to have a great future, everything started to derail in 2020 when a video was released showing the actor trying to hang a woman in a bar in Iceland. From there, the problems continued. In March 2022, the 29-year-old performer was arrested in Hawaii for attacking a couple at a karaoke bar and just a few weeks later, he was arrested again for throwing a chair at a woman at a party.

The actor has been accused of assault and violence against several civilians.

In June, the actor was charged and was granted a restraining order and was accused of harassing and abusing an underage girl. Before long, it was revealed that the actor was housing a woman with young children in a house full of weapons and drugs. Later, another woman accused him of having abused her in Germany and yesterday, he was accused of robbery in Vermont.

And the truth is that erratic actions and all the problems that the actor has had with the law, date back a long time. His first arrest was at the age of 10 after vandalizing the walls of a Gap store with a spray can. As reported, the actor wrote ‘Stop labor exploitation’. In 2011, when he was 19 years old, he was arrested a second time for possession of 20 grams of marijuana in his car.

And the actor’s problems have an explanation, and that is that there was various events that marked and impacted his life in a negative way.

Ezra Miller has had a very rough childhood.

was sexually abused

In 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement, the actor revealed that he supported the cause and revealed that he too had fallen victim to a director he chose not to name. “They gave me wine and I was underage. And they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to be in our movie about the gay revolution?’ and I told them ‘No, you are monsters’ revealed the actor. Even later he came to reveal that after these events, the actor several times he considered taking his own life and that the only thing that saved him from it was acting.

suffered from stuttering

From a very early age, Ezra Miller began to suffer from speech disorders that led to a stuttering. In order to combat this situation, she began attending opera classes at the age of six. So much so, that she participated in concerts and to this day she has an impressive and trained voice.

Dropped out of high school

When he was 16 years old, the young Ezra decided to drop out of high school to become an actor. As he once recounted, he made the decision after having a dream about Beethoven, who lived dissatisfied with his life. A short time later, in 2008, he got his first role in the movie after schoolfrom the director Anthony Fields. In that movie, Miller he put himself in the shoes of Robert, the protagonist, who is a high school student who accidentally films the drug-related deaths of two classmates.

An avid drug user

Although his current relationship with drugs has not transpired, it is known that the actor has openly declared that he uses marijuana. “It’s a harmless herbal substance that enhances sensory appreciation,” he once revealed. However, in several of his arrests, the actor has been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Even in 2017, the actor was present at the san diego comic con to talk about his character in the DC Universe. It was that moment when a fan jokingly asked him to smell his breath to check if he was drunk and the actor responded by kissing him on the mouth without his consent, causing a stir.

