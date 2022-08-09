Ezra Miller loses his mind: he travels armed for fear of being persecuted by the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan

Ezra Miller is starring in some of the most surreal moments of this 2022. The actor accumulates a long history of crimes and aggressions that only increase, as does his paranoia, typical of a science fiction movie like the ones in which he stars.

After numerous scandals and accusations, we thought that Miller could not surprise us anymore, but we were wrong. According to US media, the actor is out of his mind and is touring the streets of the country by car carrying blank weapons and a bulletproof vest. for fear of being persecuted by the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan.

The media have rescued some statements from Tokata Iron Eyesthe girl that Ezra would have kidnapped, drugged and coerced, which reflected that the actor’s attitude was nothing more than “a security measure in response to the real attacks and death threats received”, on the occasion of the altercations that took place in Iceland, Hawaii and other parts of the world.

They have also pointed out that sources close to the actor highlighted his mental health problemsand despite having always been different from others, his actions were nothing more than the fruit of the current state of his mind.

Your criminal history

Since the start of the pandemic, Ezra Miller has starred in numerous controversies, each one more turbulent and unpredictable, in different countries. Scandals stretch from one end of the world to the other: from an altercation with arrest and assault in a bar in Hawaii, to an assault in a gambling den in Iceland, to a home invasion in Berlin.

But the darkest thing without a doubt has been the complaints by kidnapping, abuse, manipulation and drugging of minors and the possession of weapons. There are few things left with which he could surprise us, but each time his actions become darker.

His continuity as an actor, hanging by a thread

With this criminal history, Miller can go forgetting its continuity in the world of cinema. The actor, who has starred in films such as The Perks of Being an Outcast, Fantastic Beasts either Flash He is seeing how his career hangs in the balance due to his performances.

The Warner label would like Miller well away from their productions, but his character in the Flash is crucial and practically impossible to delete or rewritesince the budget used for this film amounts to 200 million dollars, and its premiere is scheduled for 2023.

The same thing happened with the second installment of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, released in April. This further shows that the producers do not want to work with him after the numerous scandals in which he has been involved.