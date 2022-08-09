Ezra Miller: Does the future of Johnny Depp await the actor?

Now that Warner has announced that it has ten-year plans for the movies that are part of the DC Universe of characters (Aquaman, Superman, Batman, The Flash, Shazam, Black Adam, Wonder Woman, etc, etc, etc) and then that Warner invited Johnny Depp to abandon his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the saga fantastic animals (when the UK judge dismissed Depp’s defamation charge against The Sun tabloid for referring to him as an abuser) it is legitimate to wonder if the same fate awaits Ezra Miller, who has spent all of 2022 chaining disturbing news about his behavior outside the screen. Especially after in April of this year, according to Rolling Stone magazine, executives from Warner Bros. and DC sat down to analyze their future in the studio (Ezra Miller was hired to play Flash in 2014 and Aurelius Dumbledore in 2018 ) after the actor was arrested in Hawaii for disturbing the public order in a karaoke bar in March (he threw a chair in the altercation that hit a woman in the forehead) and after the controversy generated by a video recorded with a mobile at a Reykjavik bar in which an impromptu game transformed into Miller allegedly choking a woman with one hand and throwing her to the ground. “According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to pause any future projects involving Miller, including potential appearances in the DC Extended Universe,” Rolling Stone reported. It quoted a studio source as saying Miller had “frequent nervous breakdowns” while filming The Flash.

Gregg DeGuire

On August 8, 2022, the Vermont State Police confirmed that actor Ezra E. Miller has also been charged with “felony burglary of a vacant dwelling” in Stamford, Vermont. According to the police report, several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house. Probable cause was found after a review of surveillance video left no doubt that Miller was the perpetrator of the find, and Miller was served with a citation on Aug. 7. They are scheduled to appear in court on September 26. Good. Another controversy over the actor’s history, whom in June of this year a woman accused of verbally harassing her at her home (they had had a consensual sexual encounter two years earlier, they had maintained a relationship through WhatsApp and two years later they met again in Berlin where after arguing Miller allegedly began harassing her).

The accusation did not go beyond the magazine Variety, to which the woman made the statements, but it came just a week after Rolling Stone magazine published on June 23, 2022 that a 25-year-old woman and her three children, ages 1 to 5, lived in the actor’s Vermont farm, where he allegedly grows marijuana without a license, surrounded by weapons (yes, licensed ones). End of news. According to the story, Miller welcomed this woman who wanted to separate from her husband and she needed to put land between her. Neither marijuana nor weapons have seemed to worry her much (in fact they are still living with the actor at the time of writing these lines). To the husband, yes. The news was striking, but there is not much crime that is always worth, of course, that the welcome is consensual, regardless of the fact that the weapons is a recklessness of a manual human being with half a brain.

However, these three news are added to many other alleged crimes. On June 6, 2022, The Daily Beast published a lengthy article in which he spoke with one of Miller’s alleged victims, a 12-year-old non-binary pre-teen who alleged that Miller had harassed him. On June 15, the boy and his mother were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller, alleging that the actor had allegedly threatened the family on the night of February 2 and acted inappropriately towards the boy. The sources consulted by that means pointed out that Miller was armed during the altercation. The boy accused Miller of uncomfortably approaching his chair, hugging him and touching his hips. The boy also alleged that Miller asked him to follow them on Instagram and told him they would buy horses to raise on their Vermont farm. Five months later, two days before the article, Miller returned home to apologize.

On June 8, 2022, the parents of 18-year-old Sioux environmental activist Gibson Iron Eyes accused Miller of manipulating their daughter. In court documents published by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court tabloid TMZ, Gibson’s parents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes, and pediatrician Sara Jumping Eagle allege that Miller had been linked to his daughter since she was 12 years old. . The judge signed the application for a protective order, which says Miller cannot communicate with Gibson, Sara or Chase or come within 100 yards of her home. According to court documents, Miller allegedly took Gibson to London in 2017 to visit the set of fantastic animals. Gibson was 14 at the time and Ezra was 25. His parents allege that Miller tried to sleep in the same bed as Gibson and gave Gibson “alcohol, marijuana and LSD.” “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to dominate a young teenage girl,” court documents say. Gibson has publicly stated that none of this is true. Gibson posted a statement on Instagram on June 6 in which he accused her parents of being “transphobic” and denied the allegations. “My comrade Ezra Miller […] He has just given me incalculable loving support and protection.”

Han Myung Gu

The best way to see what can happen with the future of the actor in Warner is to analyze what exactly happened with Johnny Depp. The studio was willing to wait for what happened at trial, but at the time a judge upheld Amber Heard’s testimony (remember this was in 2020, before the trial) they were unwilling to face a crisis. of public relations. The decision was made by Toby Emmerich, the head of the studio’s film division, who was relieved of his post on the Warner/Discovery merger two years later. Technically, Depp was not fired, but was invited to leave. The actor accepted. He might not have (her contract with him, after all, didn’t have a morality clause), but he did. The studio made the decision not because Depp had been tried, but because the media, with the judge’s decision to dismiss his accusation of defamation against The Sun newspaper and accepting Amber Heard’s testimony as good, opened the door to the rest of the world’s media to refer to Johnny Depp as an alleged abuser or to bring up abuse whenever the opportunity arose. Although Emmerich is no longer in charge of the study, the dilemma in a similar case may be the same, however, what is the leitmotif of Ezra Miller’s inappropriate behavior? He is not a harasser of minors (something that the Gibson case has made clear), nor is he a harasser of women, because at least so far there is no pattern of gender-motivated aggression, there is no lowest common denominator. He falls into the category of Robert Downey Jr., always on track for a public redemption, much to the taste of Hollywood.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io