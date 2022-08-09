Experts advise exercise and healthy diet for the brain

On the occasion of the celebration of World Brain Day, experts from the Pasqual Maragall Foundation They remind us that a healthy diet, regular exercise and an active social life are the keys to taking care of our brain.

Age is one of the main risk factors for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, responsible for 75% of dementias and chronic health disorders. And although age and some genetic aspects cannot be modified, there are a number of risk factors that can be affected. According to experts, staying physically and mentally active at all stages of life is essential to prevent disease, as well as ensuring emotional well-being and following a Mediterranean diet.

Several studies link heart health with brain health, therefore, controlling cardiovascular risk factors by following healthy lifestyle habits is essential to prevent Alzheimer’s.

The practice of exercise on a regular basis, at any age, increases the years of life with health and autonomy, and can help prevent the onset of diseases such as Alzheimer’s. In this sense, the recommendation of the specialists is to do a minimum of 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, always adapting them to our physical condition and our tastes, in order not to abandon these habits.

A Mediterranean diet that includes foods such as extra virgin olive oil, fruit, vegetables or fish, and leaving processed foods and sugars out of our diet is also very beneficial for the brain. Watching your diet helps control obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Not smoking will also help us keep the brain healthy, in addition to avoiding other related diseases.

Regarding emotional well-being, it is recommended to have a calm and balanced life, not neglecting social relationships, key elements to have a younger brain.

The specialists of the Maragall Foundation conclude by recommending having a full intellectual activity, which allows the brain to be stimulated. Some of the most recommended activities are reading, board games such as chess or others that have to do with calculation and memory. Everything that involves learning and acquiring new knowledge also favors the improvement of cognitive activity, whether it is giving cooking classes, learning a language or a musical instrument.