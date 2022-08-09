Everything we know about Fast and Furious 10

Since the shooting of Fast and Furious 10 (or Fast X as it appears on the posters) on April 20 of this year Vin Diesel has not stopped showing photographs of each week of filming and has given us some details about what new characters there will be in the next film of the saga and that locations they will appear in it. The penultimate film of the saga and the last film are being shot back to back, name that has the technique of continuous shooting of two or more films to save money and time, turning what would be two productions into one. For this reason, the shooting is taking longer than expected because on August 5, Diesel uploaded a publication to his Instagram profile announcing the completion of shooting week 16.

Characters that remain in the saga and new characters

Of course Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce lucasdris like Tej Parker, Jordan Webster as Mia Toretto and, already in Fast and Furious 9, the return of Sung Kang like Han Lue who came back to stay. also come back Charlize Theron as Cipher, Nathalie Emmanuel like Ramsey and Scott Eastwood (son of Clint Eastwood) will return again to the saga as Little Nobody along with Jason Statham playing Deckard Shaw. Don Omar returns as the mythical Santos along with Tego Calderon like Leo.

After introducing international Latin music and hip-hop singers like Bad Bunny (cameo), Ozuna and Cardi-B, the latter is the only one that returns giving life to the character of Leysa. I couldn’t miss John Cena who returns as Jakob Toretto the brother of Dom Toretto. The one we haven’t seen since Fast and Furious 8 is Dwayne Johnson known as “The Rock” and who we also do not know if he will return one day will be the character of Brian O’Conner (since he is still alive in the plot) because with the CGI technology that is available they could make him return for the latest Fast and Furious movies.

Fast and Furious 9 / The Newspaper

As new characters and actors appear Jason Momoa (Aquaman, 2018), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, 2019) and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior. The last one is the youngest of all since he rose to international fame with the role of Cleo Cazo in Suicide Squad (2021), but before this film he had only participated in productions in his native Portugal. Also the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno (West Side Story, 2021) also joins the project.

New locations and other changes

Regarding the new locations, in an Instagram post Vin Diesel said: “I know one of the things that Justin (Lin) wants to do is roll on the seven continents which I find quite spectacular as a tribute to the world that has adopted this saga as its own.” The saga has already been present in: The AngelsMiami, TokyoMexico, ThailandPanama, Dominican Republic, Rio de Janeiro, Abu DhabiNew York, Cuba, IcelandColorado and Tenerife. Now on Fast X, filming began at Toretto’s house in Los Angeles, later moving to Londonare now in Italymore specifically to Rome and then they will go to Portugal.

One of the biggest sudden changes that have come up in the production of Fast X was the change of director. A week after the shooting of this tenth film justin lin (director of 5 films in the saga) decided not to continue as a director in the saga (yes as a producer): “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step down from the position of director of ‘Fast X’ while I remain in the project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies I’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best fucking race cars. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I’m proud to help build the biggest franchise diversity of film history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

The main reason of this change, according to some American newspapers, is because disagreements and disagreements between Vin Diesel and Justin Lin on script issues. In addition, due to this change, Universal has had to find another director. louis leterrier (Now you see me…, 2013) which has cost the studio more than a million dollars and many losses due to the delay in production.

Another change has been the release dateinitially the tenth installment of the saga was scheduled to be released on April 2, 2021 but after COVID-19 it was delayed to April 7, 2023, suffering another delay to, finally, the May 19, 2023. Surprisingly, although the original Fast and Furious saga ends with the eleventh film already in 2021 with the premiere of the ninth installment of the saga, a spin-off starring only the girls of the saga led by Charlize Theron. So for now, we have Fast and Furious for a while yet. @worldwide