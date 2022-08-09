Every Tom Hanks Character In A Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

Like most filmmakers, Steven Spielberg has a few regular collaborators that he trusts enough to hire again and again. The work of cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, composer John Williams, and editor Michael Kahn can be seen throughout Spielberg’s filmography. There are also some recurring actors who have appeared in multiple Spielberg movies, such as Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, Tom Cruise, and of course the great Tom Hanks.

Spielberg first worked with the latter on the World War II epic. Saving Private Ryanfor which Hanks received an Academy Award nod for Best Actor and was later reunited with him for four more movies: Catch Me If You Can, The terminal, bridge of spiesY The mail. These collaborations gave Hanks some of his most memorable roles, such as Captain Miller and James B. Donovan, and some of his most forgettable ones, such as Viktor Navorski.

5 Viktor Navorsky (The Terminal)





The terminal it’s one of Spielberg’s funniest movies, but it’s also one of his least-loved works. It wasn’t necessarily panned by critics upon its release, but it wasn’t particularly well received either, and it wasn’t revered as a cult classic in the years that followed. The film has a novel premise that strikes a good balance between comedy and drama. Due to political conflicts in his home country, an Eastern European man is stranded in a terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. But once that premise is established, it becomes outdated rom-com cliches.

Viktor Navorski cannot return home and has been denied entry to the United States. So he’s stuck at the airport, sleeping on lounge seats and brushing his teeth in the men’s room sink. Navorski is one of Hanks’ most endearing characters, and that’s saying a lot, because he’s one of the most endearing actors in Hollywood and rarely plays a mean character, but the sweet, maudlin kind of him gets old after a while.

4 Ben Bradlee (The Post Office)





Shot while extended visual effects were applied to loan player one, The mail is essentially Spielberg’s answer to All the President’s Men. The mail tells the true story of the Washington Post reporters who published the Pentagon Papers, a collection of classified documents describing the US government’s controversial involvement in the Vietnam War. The film is a love letter to a free press that came at a time when its integrity was questioned and it was desperately needed.

As Ben Bradlee, Hanks is well-matched with Meryl Streep as a partner in the political exposé, Katharine Graham. Hanks is the usual normal man of his, but while Spielberg’s other collaborations with the actor are character-driven, the historical events and current issues overshadow the individual characters in the film. The mail.

3 FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Catch Me If You Can)





Based on very conflicting real events, Catch Me If You Can is one of Spielberg’s funniest movies. The story may not be entirely accurate (it’s based on the tales of a man who made a career out of lying, after all), but it’s still a highly entertaining game of cat and mouse about the hunt for notorious con man Frank Abagnale. , Jr. Abagnale is much more likeable than Leonardo DiCaprio’s other trickster role, Jordan Belfort’s the wolf of Wall Street. Belfort cheated the honest working class, but Abagnale cheated banks and airlines.

Hanks provides a hilarious counterpoint as the stuffed FBI agent who follows him. Agent Carl Hanratty constantly has balls on his face as the scammer stays one step ahead of him. The longer Abagnale remains at large, the more comically exasperated Hanratty becomes.

two Captain Miller (Saving Private Ryan)





Hanks’ first collaboration with Spielberg was the masterpiece of World War II. Saving Private Ryan. It’s easy to see why they continued to meet, as it ended up being one of the biggest hits of their careers. Hanks’ main character, Captain Miller, provided the perfect counterpoint to the glorified war heroes played by John Wayne.

Miller is not a fearless warrior; he is just a mild-mannered school teacher who has been recruited and sent to fight abroad. When he introduces himself to her on the way to the beaches of Normandy, he trembles with terror. At the end of the movie, Miller gets the most harrowing death scene in Hanks’ filmography. He is poetically murdered by a Nazi whose life he spared earlier in the film. With his dying breath, Miller tells Ryan that he deserves the sacrifice his fellow soldiers made to save him.

1 James B. Donovan (Bridge of Spies)





Hanks starred in Spielberg’s Cold War thriller bridge of spies as James B. Donovan, the American attorney assigned to defend captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel in court. Donovan’s bosses expect him to call, but he sticks to the law and gives Abel the best possible legal defense. He is ostracized for standing up to the client (his family is harassed and his house is attacked), but he remains determined to return Abel to his wife.

Throughout the film, the lawyer develops an unlikely friendship with the spy. Donovan and Abel share an emotional farewell in the prisoner exchange sequence, before Donovan returns to the United States a different man. This film testifies to the principle that everyone has the right to a fair trial.

