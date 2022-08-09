Erick Gutiérrez scores in the Champions League / PSV vs Monaco / VIDEOMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Wonderful news from the Netherlands within the Champions League because this tuesday Erick Gutiérrez scored a goal with PSV Eindhoven when his team was seconds away from being eliminated in qualifying playing at home against AS Monacobut the Mexican was key for the Dutch win 3-2 in extra time and the ticket to the last qualifying round.

The midfielder from Pachuca, who recently completed 100 games in the Netherlands, headed in the 89th minute for the 2-2 goal for the Farmers, this after a header by Luuk de Jong. The Mexican appeared at the second post to give a second header that beat goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

All the Monegasque players went to complain to the central referee and the flag bearer that Guti was offside but, after the silent review, the video arbitration approved the score of Erick Gutiérrezhis first in the UEFA Champions League.

PSV advances in the Champions League

It was literally a great Farmers game, but it got better when Erick Gutiérrez entered the field at 65′ because the Mexican appeared everywhere and was key to rescuing a party that seemed lost; In addition, he had the luxury of saving PSV in extra time with a great defensive play.

But let’s tell this story in parts. First, the PSV had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Joey Veerman at 21 minutes. Until then it seemed that the team led by Ruud Van Nistelrooy was walking in the Philips Stadion, but they did not count on two slaps from the French team.

First there was a goal by Chilean Guillermo Maripán at 57 minutes, after the midfielder managed to resolve inside the area after a series of rebounds. After 2-1 came courtesy of Ben Yedder with a great counterattack play. PSV lost the ball in midfield and, in three touches, Monaco managed to get the ball into the rival field; with a cross to the second post, only the striker appeared who made it 1-2.

With the gloomy panorama appeared Erick Gutierrez as Saviorthe stadium chanted his name and the extra time for the 3-3 aggregate reserved the joy of the Dutch.

Luuk de Jong reached the second post alone in the 109th minute to finish off a header from close range and seal the pass from the PSV to the Playoff Round with a 3-2 board, where They will collide to Round Trip against Rangers of Scotland this same month of August to look for one of the last tickets to the Group Phase of the 2022-2023 Season.

