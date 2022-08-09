Ephemeris August 9: What is celebrated on a day like TODAY

August 9 is celebrated International Day of Indigenous Peoples in recognition of the first United Nations workshop on indigenous people that took place in Geneva in 1982.

Get to know this and other ephemerides of this August 9the most important events around the world.

International Day of Indigenous Peoples

On August 9, 1992, in accordance with resolution 49/214 of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), the International Day of Indigenous Populations was instituted, to be celebrated every year during the International Decade of Populations. Indigenous of the World.

Whitney Houston is born

On August 9, 1963 born American singer, actress, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and model Whitney Houston. She is considered one of the most recognized pop music performers for her vocal quality. In 1992 she entered the cinema and starred with Kevin Costner in the film The bodyguardwhose soundtrack is the best selling of all time.

Juan’s Birthday

On August 9, 1972 Colombian singer, songwriter and producer Juanes was born, whose real name is Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez. He has been awarded 26 Latin Grammys throughout his career having the highest record achieved by a Colombian singer and the solo artist with the most Grammy wins. He is known for performing songs like The Black Shirt, For Your Love, I fall in love, It’s For You Y I pray to God.

Don Ramon dies

On August 9, 1988 Mexican actor Ramón Gómez-Valdés Castillo diedbetter known as Ramon Valdes. Known for playing “Mr Ramon” in the tv series The Chavo of 8 and in Oh, what Kiko!. He acted in more than 50 films, such as tender zucchini Y The useless life of Pito Pérezas well as others with his brothers Germán Valdés “Tin Tán” and Manuel “Loco” Valdés.

Other ephemeris of August 9:

in 1173 started construction of the Tower of Pisa, in Italy. Its cylindrical construction takes place over 200 years, in three stages; it reaches a height of more than 55 meters and weighs approximately 14,700 tons.

in 1878 French typographer, designer and painter Paul Renner was bornwho was the author of the source future, who developed an intense work under the principles of the New Typography and German modernism.

In 1884 San Jose, Costa Rica became the first city in Latin America in owning electric lighting.

In 1892 Thomas Edison received a patent for the two way telegraph

In 1894 the Mexican writer was born Francisco Monterdewho was director of the Mexican Academy of Language (AML), initiator of the colonialist fashion, cultivator of black theater and author of historical and literary essays.

In 1930 he was born Betty Boopanimated character who appears in the series talkartoon produced by Max Fleischer. It was designed by Grim Natwick like a seductive doll, Inspired by singer Helen Kane.

In 1945 in Nagasaki, Japan, The United States made the second detonation of an atomic bombthe Fat Man, against civilians in history.

In 1959 he was born Michael Kors, American fashion designer. In 1981 he created the clothing brand Michael Korswhich he managed to sell in stores Bergdorf Goodman In New York.

In 1964, the Mexican composer Jesús “Chucho” Monge, who was the author of more than 300 songs, died. He headlined the radio show Tapas nights.

In 1965, producer and actor Alexis Ayala was born in California. He has participated in telenovelas like My little Soledad, The mischievous dreamer, Chains of bitterness Y What life stole from me. Produces, directs and acts in the series the panther and in the show Only for women.

in 1968 born Australian film and television actor Eric Banadinovichknown as Eric Banana, who began his career as a comedian and after a decade of roles on Australian television, came to Hollywood to work on Hulk, Troy, Munich, Star Trek among other.

In 1969 eight months pregnant American actress and model Sharon Tate was murdered by members of the sect of Charles Manson. She was the wife of the director Roman Polansky. She participated in movies like Valley of the Dolls, Make No Wave, Devil’s Eye and Vampire Ballamong other.

In 1974 in the United States, Republican President Richard Nixon resigned because of the scandals of corruption, abuse of power and espionage to the Democrats known as Watergate.

In 1985 he was born Anna KendrickAmerican actress, nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her work as Natalie Keener, in Up in the air.

In 1986 at Knebworth Park, England, before more than 120,000 spectators, British rock band Queen performed their last concert with its original members, before the death of vocalist Freddie Mercury in 1991.

In 1990 Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård was bornknown for playing the clown penny-wise in the horror movie Item 2017 and its sequel It Chapter Two of 2019.

In 2004 American scientists captured an image obtained by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, which showed bright fragments of a star about to die and, in the center, a mysterious ring.

In 2006 the American physicist died James Van Allenwho dedicated his life to research on the nuclear physicsr, atmospheric and cosmic rays, also collaborated in the development of the first artificial satellites.

In 2007 the stars of Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable and Cary Grant, among a list of 61 more, are removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, because of the construction of a luxury project on Vine Street.

