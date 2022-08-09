Emma Watson talks about her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint during “Harry Potter” | Present

Emma Watson, recognized for her role as hermione granger in Harry Potter, has given an interview in Interview Magazine. In it she has talked about the years of filming the film and what her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint was like. Despite the years that have passed, the protagonists of the cast They continue to have contact and always show the affection that exists between them.

All this has happened after the special that the HBO platform celebrated in honor of Harry Potter that was released on January 1. He confessed that, despite how well they got along, he needed certain spaces and distance to the point of not seeing each other after work.

“To be honest, we see ourselves working so much that being left out of the shoots would already be overloading“he confessed Emma Watson During the Interview. She admitted that during the hours of rest they had after filming I needed to see other people despite They were like brothers to her.

“We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time, after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we’ll be ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time.”He explained about the differences between them.

Although they no longer have the same contact, Emma has admitted that they are still in a relationship and share telephone conversations: “They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, the three of us try to stay away from electronic devices, so that doesn’t help to maintain an interaction.”





Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint / Ian Gavan/Getty Images

We all wonder what the groups that share the artists we like will be called, but in his case, they don’t have that kind of conversation: “We are not in a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me photos of his daughter and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mostly try to stay out of the spotlight.”