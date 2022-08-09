Dwayne Johnson and his motivational message for when you don’t feel like going to the gym

we all have those days when exercise is the last thing from the list, but luckily Dwayne Johnson has the motivational message perfect so that every time we find ourselves in that situation, we get up and move a little.

Although it may seem impossible, it happens to La Roca too, he also has moments when i wish i was in bed instead of lifting weights, but taking care of yourself is one of her priorities, so turn to inspirational messages to help you keep doing your workouts.

He has shared the last one on social networks, after finishing his session at 12:30 am. Did you feel like going? No, but he remembered this phrase: “The person who goes to the gym every day, regardless of how they feel, will always win. to the person who goes to the gym when he feels like going to the gym”

It is not that you have to go 7 days a week, the breaks are necessary, but it means that if you have proposed to exercise 4 days a week, you have to do it, because you will be better and you will beat everyone and, above all, your self that stays on the couch.

And it is that as Dwayne Johnson explains with this motivating message, in the end it is about overcome oneself, it is about disconnecting and recalibrating the mind after a long day. Because exercising isn’t just for gaining muscle, or showing off abs, it’s also a great way to release tension, reduce stress and clear our heads.

Remembering your benefits may be the key to don’t lose motivation if all else fails. Once the body gets used to it, it’s also easier, but even then we can have times when it’s harder to go. When you have had a bad day and you are fed up with everything, think about how light and rested you will feel after your favorite routine, and you will be able to do it.