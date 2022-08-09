Dr. Vagón will arrive in Huamantla, Apizaco and Zacatelco, with free general medicine and laboratory – El Sol de Tlaxcala

This Monday morning, the governor Lorraine Cuellar Cisneros announced the start of the services of the Dr. Vagón, “the Health Train”, and the First Conference on Cleft Lip and Palate Surgeriesboth strategies will be completely free for all families in the state.

At a press conference, Cuéllar Cisneros reported that the “Health Train” will be stationed in the municipalities of Huamantla, Apizaco and Quilehtla, to serve people from all over the state and from surrounding entities from August 22 to September 4.

He indicated that the car has 65 doctors of general medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, dermatology, dentistry, comprehensive clinic for diabetic patients, comprehensive health for women, chiropractors, optometrists, audiometry and family planningamong others.

To this he added laboratory services such as hemoglobin, prostate antigen, uric acid, thyroid-stimulating hormone, HIV and antigen for Covid-19.

So also cabinet studies, mammograms, ultrasounds, X-rays, electrocardiogram and spirometry.

The wagon will be at the train stations of Huamantla on August 22, 23, 24 and 25; at the station Apizaco from August 27 to 30; and in that of Quilehtla (known as Zacatelco station) on September 1, 2, 3 and 4, and the intention is to serve at least two thousand people a day.

He asserted that the services will be completely free: consultations, medications and supplies, the adaptation of auxiliary devices and rehabilitation material.

Regarding the First Conference on Cleft Lip and Palate Surgeries, Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros explained that the intention is relieve the accumulated flow of patients.

He indicated that the conference will take place from August 10 to 12 at the Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Well-beinglocated in Apetatitlán, and the goal is to perform 12 operations a day on the same number of boys and girls.

Being Tlaxcala one of the first states in the Republic to provide comprehensive care to patients, and having 99% of the population covered, Tlaxcala will also open its doors to patients from neighboring states.

ASK FOR DISSEMINATION

There, Cuéllar Cisneros requested the correct dissemination of these programs, as he said that this will allow them to reach a greater number of patients, because although the goal is two thousand people a day, the intention is that there be more.

