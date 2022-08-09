Does your freedom cause pain to your children?

Britney Spears poses naked on IG and her children don’t even want to see her (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory)

The singer Britney Spears has rebelled against everything and everyone since, at last, the judge freed her from the suffocating legal guardianship to which her father had subjected her. Britney had been without decision-making power over her own life for 13 years and that is why she is now not going to allow anyone to fold her wings, not even her children.

In a normal context, Brit would have been able to express herself not only as an artist but as a woman throughout her growth. However, her excesses, scandals and mental health problems completely ended her personal life. Her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her legal guardian and that’s where her hell began.

Not only was Britney not the owner of her money, but she also decided how she dressed, who she could go out with and what time she should come back, even as an adult; a clear example is that she could not become a mother again or remove the IUD.

Now that all that is behind her, Britney is an empowered and renewed woman who has married, who wants to be a mother again and who does not stop posting nude selfies on Instagram. What is the problem? Well, everything she does, especially insinuating without clothes, affects her two children.

Britney was married to Kevin Federline in 2004 and Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, were born from their relationship. It should be noted that Britney’s nudes are sometimes complete but, for obvious reasons of social network censorship, she never shows her nipples nor her genitals, ‘only’ her ass and her semi-covered breasts.

Given the proliferation of constant nudity on his profile, Kevin warned that his two children suffer from it and that it is “hard” for them because of the comments they receive from their high school classmates.

The kids have decided, as a result of those selfies, not to see their mother and not attend her wedding. Kevin explained to the ‘Daily Mail’ that he talks to his children trying to tell them that it is a way for their mother to express herself, but the argument has not been worth the teenagers.

Britney defends herself by saying that it is sad that Kevin has an opinion about her relationship with her children and that it is hard for everyone to raise two teenagers. She also complains that “I am concerned that the reason for this is based on my Instagram because before Instagram existed, I gave it my all. Just one word: harmful. My own mother told me that she should leave my children with her father and now I share this because I can.”

Sam, Britney’s husband, publicly attacks Kevin in his stories, assuring that “The boys will be 18 years old soon and will make their own decisions, perhaps they realize that “hard” is having a father who has not worked as a model. follow in more than 15 years”.

The truth is that in this whole situation there are only two victims, Britney and her children. If it is true that Sean and Jayden have a hard time because of her mother’s nudes, she should protect them because it is her obligation and getting naked online is not something imperative but an option.

Although Britney excuses herself in “there are other celebrities who have done much worse things with much younger children” that does not work for me. She doesn’t have to compare herself to ‘the worst’ but to herself and no one else. I understand her need to break the bars and get out of the cage but her individual freedom can affect her motherhood and I believe that she would have to reach a middle ground for the good of her children.

Brit knows very well how important mental health is and her children suffer things like bullying because of those photos, it could affect them deeply. There are alternatives like uploading bikini or underwear photos that are less explicit and maybe that would help improve the relationship with Sean and Jayden.

At no time do I intend to judge Britney for showing her body since she is the owner of it and has every right, I only state that, if in her freedom she harms the two people she is supposed to love the most, she could rethink the photos that go up to Instagram, which is not asking for the moon either.

