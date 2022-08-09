Diego Aguirre is portrayed before his predecessor on the cement bench

The Uruguayan coach is having a difficult start to the championship and is far below the numbers of the Peruvian strategist.

Pachuca and Santos Laguna are two of the teams that have highlighted all the shortcomings that Diego Aguirre’s Cruz Azul has. Both combined brought out the colors of the cement workers and prevailed with overwhelming clarity that questioned the work of the Uruguayan strategist.

The last win conceded against the Laguneros once again put the supposed solidity that this team had at the beginning of the contest at the center of debate. The reality indicates that this Cruz Azul ceased to be reliable in the defensive zone and that on the attacking front he is also having problems generating -and converting- chances.

Hence, the name of Juan Reynoso has become news again among the bulk of Cruz Azul’s fans, who They miss that defensive security that the Peruvian coach’s team showed despite the fact that his approaches were often considered conservative.

The numbers are the best endorsement of Juan Reynoso, who at this point in the previous semester far surpassed what Aguirre did in the same period. In seven games played, Cruz Azul del Charrúa has accumulated two wins, two draws and three losses, for a total of eight points; In addition, he has conceded 15 goals, the worst defense of the entire tournament.

Reynoso = lock

In Clausura 2022, on the other hand, with the same disputed dates, the cement workers led by Juan Reynoso recorded four wins, one draw and two losses; five points more than those of this tournament. In addition, the Peruvian strategist’s team is also characterized by being a defensive lock and never recorded a win against like the one this weekend.

