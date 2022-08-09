Die in a Gunfight: Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario are the new Romeo and Juliet

Ben and Mary, two ex-lovers who lived a deep romance and who end up returning to their lives after a while. However, their parents are enemies of life, so between hit men, corruption, jealousy, and revenge, they will have to put their love to the test.

Die in a Gunfight is directed by Collin Schiffli and follows Boneta and Daddario as Ben and Mary, two ex-lovers who had a deep romance and who after a while end up coming back into their lives. However, their parents are enemies of life, so they will have to overcome the violence between them, as well as other crises in order to be together. Between hitmen, corruption, jealousy, and revenge, they will have to put their love to the test.

The synopsis tells us: “Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the black sheep of two powerful families involved in a feud that has centuries of history, and they are about to return to a romance after several years. Their forbidden love will bring down the dominoes that will attract Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend who owes him a debt of a lifetime; Terrance (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s protector and stalker; Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Australian hitman with an open mind and a code of ethics; and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chiriqui). As fists and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent delights will have violent ends.”

In general, the work reminds us a bit of the concept introduced by Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet but with a much more current look, and without making a direct reference to the original work of Shakespeare.

Die in a Gunfight It opens in theaters and streaming platforms in the United States from July 16, indicated the international media Deadline. A release date has not yet been announced in Latin America or through which of all the streaming services it will arrive.