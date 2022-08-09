Did you know that Chris Hemsworth’s daughter appears in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Most kids like to imagine that their parents are superheroes, but some have it easier than others. The sons of Chris Hemsworthfor example, do not have to jump too far to imagine their father as, say, part of the marvel universe Ever since they have the use of reason, the children of Hemsworth they are the sons of Thor, and we have the photos to prove it.

Chris Hemsworth’s daughter stars in Thor: Love and Thunder

On Monday, July 11, the Australian actor shared pictures of his eldest daughter, indian rosein two Thor sets 11 years apart.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter,” the actor wrote in the caption of the carousel photo shared on Instagram. “One was the first time he was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The first image shows Chris Hemsworth in his full outfit Thor – cape and shoulder-length hair – with the baby indian rose sitting at his feet, inches from that infamous hammer, looking up at her (soaring) father. The second image shows the actor holding his daughter on her lap during the filming of a scene from the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she plays Amor, daughter of Gorr the Butcher God.

“She’s my favorite superhero,” Hemsworth added.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan. don arnold

Hemsworth He shares three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky: indian rose (age 10) and the twins Tristan and Sasha (8 years old). According to IMDb, both boys also appear in the film, credited as ‘Young Thor’ (Tristan) and ‘Asgardian Kid’ (Sasha). But that’s not all: the children of the co-stars of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portmann, Taika Waititi Y Christian bale, they also have their own cameos like Asgardian children.

Say what you will about nepotistic babies, but I think these kids did very well.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.