Dexter Lumis returns to WWE on RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Dexter Lumis made his return to WWE after his dismissal last April.

As multiple segments unfolded backstage, fans and company social media noted that a car had crashed in the parking lot of the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Several police officers surrounded the scene on their way to the arena as the No Disqualification match between The Miz and AJ Styles unfolded. At the end of the episode, the latter noticed how Dexter Lumis was forcibly taken out of the compound by various security officers.

This fact marks the return of Dexter Lumis to WWE programming in just over three months of absence. The competitor had a stage in the development territory between 2019 and 2022 under a character with a bizarre and silent personality. After starring in several main stories on the development brand, Lumis was let go during a wave of departures on April 29 of this year.

Under the name of Samuel Shaw, the wrestler continued to compete on the independent scene during his brief absence from WWE. One of his most notable appearances was on the National Wrestling Alliance’s Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, where he competed for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship vacated by Matt Cardona. for the moment yesand is unaware of the nature of his involvement tonight, or if more people are involved in the aforementioned “accident”.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.