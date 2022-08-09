Despite transplant and thunder, Selena Gomez reaches 30 more fabulous than ever

A few days ago, the singer drew attention after revealing that she recently ended a relationship, until now secret. This while the star recorded a makeup tutorial for TikTok. In the video, the Rare Beauty founder was applying lip liner when her grandmother asked her off-camera, “So how did you end up with that guy?”

@Selena Gomez

#rarebeauty @RareBeauty

@RareBeauty ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez



Selena froze and grimaced at the question before answering hesitantly, “Uh…I’ll tell you in a second.” Clearly wanting to keep the details off the internet, the singer smiled nervously before ending the video. The singer wrote about the clip: “I have no words.”

He had initially captioned the post: “Thanks Grandma,” before changing it to “I mean….” Among the fans who flooded the comments section to ask about the identity of the mysterious boyfriend of Selena, one said: “We all want to know.” Another of his followers pleaded, “You can’t leave us intrigued.”

But the producer also left her fans with the unknown, since she did not respond to any comments about who the boy was or how their relationship ended.