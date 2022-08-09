Denzel Washington’s moving tribute to Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in the MLB | Sports

The 2022 All-Star Game



Big leagues



It began with an emotional speech by Denzel Washington, who paid tribute to Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in the MLB. His words reached the hearts of the thousands of fans who gathered at Dofgers Stadium on Tuesday to witness this attractive and traditional match between the American and National Leagues.

“Ebbets Field, Brooklyn, 1947”, with that phrase, which seems to be taken from a movie script, began his monologue Washington, referring to the place and year in which Robinson debuted, 75 years ago.

“When Jackie Robinson first stepped onto a Major League Baseball field, armed with supreme talent, unwavering character and wearing a Dodgers uniform, he changed the game of baseball and so much more,” added the Oscar winner. in 2002 for his leading role in ‘Training Day’.

Washington reminded viewers of all that Robinson accomplished, both on the diamond and in his personal life. From his historic title in the 1955 World Series with the Brooklyn Dodgers (they beat the New York Yankees 4-3), to his multiple appearances in the All-Star Game.

Jackie Robinson, signing his contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers. AFP

“What he carried with him, what he represented was impressive. On the field he was the rookie of the year, the most valuable player, a world series champion, and a seven-time ‘All Star,'” added Washington, who wore a replica of the Robinson uniform.

After mentioning his remarkable sports record, Washington spoke of his achievements as an activist. Let us remember that Robinson was a civil rights leader in the United States, who made important advances, working hand in hand with people like Martin Luther King.

“Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to be better people than ourselves. He was a business leader, family man, activist, Hall of Famer. He said life is ‘not a spectator sport,’ and lived that motto to the fullest,” added the renowned 67-year-old actor.

“The number 42 blazed a trail that enlightened people of all walks of life and color, and to this day…that profound impact remains as great as it was 75 years ago,” Washington concluded.