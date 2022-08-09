Demi Lovato also goes back to using the pronoun lei. “I’m fluid and I can use it”

Demi Lovato change his again pronouns. In March 2021, the singer announced that she was pansexual and sexually fluidsubsequently did coming out claiming to be attracted to women and only want a friendship with men. The American pop star had then added one more piece to her by revealing herself to be not binary and consequently wanting everyone to address her using pronouns “They / them” (aka them).

“I felt human, neither woman nor man”

In an interview he revealed: “I am a fluid person and in constant evolution. I felt, especially last year, that my masculine and feminine energies were balanced. When I was forced to choose whether to enter the men’s or women’s bathroom, I almost felt as if there was no bathroom for me because at that moment I didn’t feel like a woman. I simply feel like a human being ”.

The singer will not judge people who make the wrong pronoun in referring to her person. “I felt human, neither woman nor man, only one person. ‘They’ was what represented me at the time, but things change. It’s all about feeling human deep inside. Recently, I feel more feminine, so now you can use the feminine when you turn to me ”.

As can be seen from her Instagram profile, therefore, the singer wants us to address her both with the pronoun They both with the pronoun she.

The phenomenon due to 3 factors

Although it is difficult to find data on people changing pronouns, the anecdotal suggests that more and more people are abandoning words intended to immediately connote the gender. Some sectors of society are keeping up: many people in educational institutions and business life are inserting their chosen pronouns in their email signatures (some with links explaining why they are important), a platform like Zoom offers space for people to show their pronouns in the lists of names. On the other hand, a certain fact is that 1.2 million non-binary people live in the United States.

Experts argue that the phenomenon is due to three main factors: greater dissemination of information on gender fluidity on the Internet, increase in the number of high-profile celebrities such as Demi Lovato or Nico Tortorella who adopt non-gender pronouns and the greater frequency of pronouns in communication.

At first glance, words like him, him, her and her seem insignificant: they are short and monosyllabic and are not as formal as the proper names they represent. For those struggling withgender identity, however, pronouns are much more than a group of words that can function as nouns. Using the correct personal pronouns is a way to respect them and create a inclusive environmentas well as using a person’s name can be a way to show that you can see them.