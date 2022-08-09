Del Sol Medical Center Unveils Robotic Surgical Suite – NBC Los Angeles

EL PASO, Texas—Del Sol Medical Center today announced the opening of a robotic suite, making it the first dedicated robotic surgical suite in El Paso.

This suite offers robot-assisted minimally invasive procedures for gynecologic, bariatric, colorectal, and general surgery, as well as gynecologic oncology.

“This new robotic suite is the first of its kind on the border, and it’s another way we’re showing the community our commitment to advancing healthcare,” said Art Garza, CEO of Del Sol Medical Center.

“Del Sol Medical Center is dedicated to providing cutting-edge treatment options to the El Paso community. With this addition, we are able to expand our surgical capabilities and continue to provide world-class care to all of our patients.”

The robotic surgical suite was built to house the da Vinci XI robot and will feature two robotic consoles.

One console is controlled by the operating surgeon, and the other is used to train surgeons and graduate medical education students in real time.

This robotic technology technique provides clinicians with more precision, flexibility, and control, resulting in shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times for patients.

For more information about Del Sol Medical Center’s robotic surgery program, visit www.lpdshealthcare.com.