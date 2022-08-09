Damian Priest denies that Edge left The Judgment Day due to creative disagreements

After WrestleMania 38edge and Damian Priest formed The Judgment Day, a stable to which he would soon join rhea ripley. However, the arrival of the last member of him, Finn Balorled to the expulsion of the WWE Hall of Famer, which was brutally attacked by his former teammates. A script twist that surprised many.

Nevertheless, rumors suggested that his departure was due to creative discrepancies regarding the direction the group was takingsince the fighter would not have welcomed the presence of supernatural elements in the stablesomething that ultimately did not happen.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Digital Spy, Damian Priest wanted to deny these rumors, pointing out that it is simply inaccurate information. Then we leave you with his statements about it:

“I understand that people think that. I don’t know where the actual rumor came from that that was what was planned, because it never was. If anything, we had conversations about how we didn’t want that, which included Vince (McMahon) himself, that he didn’t want the group to have a supernatural basis. We all agreed.



We did some things that seemed to be heading towards it. I know I did a lightning thing one night, and the idea wasn’t to do anything supernatural, but it seemed like just the opposite. So we immediately said, ‘OK, we’re not going to go back to that, because it seemed that way (something supernatural).'”

After almost two months away from programming, and after several weeks with clues about his imminent return, Edge finally returned to WWE with his previous characterintervening in the match between the Mysterios and Judgment Day at SummerSlam, where he became a key player in the victory of the faces.

Since then, Edge has made it clear that he is back to destroy the stable that he himself created. Meanwhile, Damian Priest challenged him to a match on August 22, during the Monday Night Raw episode that will take place in Toronto, the hometown of the WWE Hall of Famer.

