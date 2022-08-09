Cristiano Ronaldo, the will of Manchester United and the desire for Champions

CR7 wants to be sold, the leadership of the Red Devils does not want to deprive themselves of it. The tug-of-war continues and he attacks the media on Instagram. Then on a fan page his comment

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo? The catchphrase of the first 3 weeks of July still has an easy answer: in Carrington, in the training center of United. Where will CR7 play in 2023, the real question of the summer, still remains unanswered. Or rather, Ronaldo would like to play in a team that makes the Champions League. While United would like CR7 to continue to be their “top player”, as the new coach Erik Ten Hag defined him.

THE RETURN – Last Tuesday, the 37-year-old showed up at the Red Devils’ sports center together with his agent Jorge Mendes, in conjunction with the team’s return from the tour in Thailand and Australia which the Portuguese had missed for family reasons. It was his first time this season. He spoke with the management, reiterating his desire to leave to continue playing in the Champions League. He spoke to Ten Hag for the first time, explaining to the coach that he is not the problem. The Red Devils, however, reiterated to Ronaldo that they still consider him an integral part of the team, that they have no intention of setting a price for his sale and that they do not intend to release him, terminating the current contract expiring in 2023. Indeed, they would also intend to trigger the clause for 2023-24. Ronaldo is still in his position, even if he has resumed training with the team (he still works apart but is present in all the meetings) and could even play on Sunday in the second friendly of the United week, the one on Sunday at Old Trafford (the first time of Ten Hag in front of the fans) with Rayo Vallecano who follows the appointment in Oslo with Atletico Madrid by 24 hours.

THE CLAIMS – The Colchoneros would actually be one of the teams targeting CR7. Or rather, one of the destinations that Ronaldo would like. Except that Atletico cannot afford the Portuguese pharaonic salary (29 million euros next season, which should be reduced by 25% due to the United clause in case of non-qualification for the Champions League), even if it were to really grant a discount as it has promised. In recent days, President Cerezo directly exposed himself, judging his arrival as “practically impossible”. Also because the fans have made it clear that they do not want Ronaldo in the team. A message reaffirmed with a banner, to which Cristiano replied on Instagram, with rather eloquent emoticons.

Previously, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Psg and Chelsea had closed the doors to the Portuguese striker. Napoli, one of the options according to the English press, in reality would never have moved, despite being among the teams contacted by Mendes who are now considering a new track: Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo himself a few weeks ago had denied the idea of ​​returning to the company in which he grew up, breaking the self-imposed silence on the story with an Instagram post, but in the meantime the situation would have changed, with CR7 who understood that he has few options left. to leave Manchester, unless you really take into account the 300 million in two years proposed to him to play in Saudi Arabia. Sporting are playing in the next Champions League, but at an economic level they would have great difficulty in being able to afford CR7, despite the media attention and probably from sponsors that the arrival of the Portuguese would attract.

THE SITUATION – One week before the start of the Premier, Ronaldo’s future remains a shadow both for him and for United. Ten Hag has a plan if he stays and one if he leaves, but at the Red Devils everyone knows that reluctantly holding a player of Ronaldo’s magnitude could only have negative repercussions. Especially for a team that starts from scratch like the new United, with the idea of ​​returning in a big way and in the Champions League. In Ten Hag’s ideas, CR7 is the top player that makes this rebirth even easier. Ronaldo, however, at the moment has no desire to participate in this reconstruction, he hopes to leave and does not fail to show his nervousness. “Impossible not to talk about me at least for a day, otherwise the media would not make money” blurted the former Juventus striker commenting on a news that appeared on an Instagram fan page, “if they don’t lie they cannot attract people’s attention. so, maybe one day you will have the right news “. The indiscretion spoke of a meeting held in recent days between the agent of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes, and the leadership of the Red Devils did not go very well. What seems certain, for now, is Ronaldo’s willingness to leave United. Maybe before 24 Italian on September 1st, when the Premier League market closes.

the announcement on social networks – In the meantime, Ronaldo is discussed on Instagram, where under the post of a fan base he commented: “Domingo o rei joga” (Sunday the king plays), announcing his return to the field with the Manchester United shirt in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

