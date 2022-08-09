Home » News » Cryptocurrencies: Cristiano Ronaldo new sponsor, how much will he earn?

The universe of cryptocurrencies is enriched with a new image, belonging to the increasingly involved sports world. This is Cristiano Ronaldo: the Portuguese phenomenon has signed a new agreement with the Binance platform. Let’s see how much Cr7 will earn.

The cryptocurrencies and trading platforms are increasingly included in the world of sport and football in particular. After having placed their name on the shirts of various Italian and European clubs, now the players are also starting to sign millionaire sponsorship contracts. The sector is so powerful that it has also lured the Portuguese phenomenon: Cristiano Ronaldo.

But how much Ronaldo will earn from this contract? Let’s find out all the details of the story together.

Cryptocurrencies: Cristiano Ronaldo new sponsor

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become one of the image faces of world of cryptocurrencies. In detail, the Portuguese signed a millionaire sponsorship deal with Binance, moon of the most widespread and used crypto trading platforms in the world. Founded in China only in 2017, in just five years it has practically monopolized the market for cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Despite this success, having a testimonial of the caliber of Cr7 it is certainly a source of pride for the Chinese company, which from now on will have to pay a lot of money, but will increase the volume of transactions carried out.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance: how much will he earn?

Let’s now see i details of the contract between Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo for the sponsorship contract. The Chinese company first of all expressed its enthusiasm for Cr7’s involvement by announcing:

“We are very excited to announce ours exclusive multi-year NFT partnership with the Portuguese football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time winner of the Golden Ball joins Binance to offer a unique experience to football fans around the world, with a series of NFT collections that will be launched exclusively on Binance’s official NFT platform “

As for the compensation of the Portuguese, it is not yet clear how much he will earn, but certainly the intention is to surpass his long-time rival Leo Messi, who at the moment receives 20 million dollars from the emerging Chiliz.