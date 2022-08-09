Crazy! Christian Bale hired an assistant to sniff his armpits

Christian balefamous actor, created a very strange controversy because as if he were a “fetish” the actor hired an assistant to sniff his armpits.

As we all know Bale, is a Hollywood star of British originand winner of the Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for impressive personification in the tape “The Fighter”.

Likewise, Christian is perhaps one of the most talented actors of his generation, and is best known for interpreting the “Dark Knight”; in one of the most famous and beloved versions of him.

bale is an actor much loved around the world for supporting important causes such as the protection of nature and animals; Furthermore, he himself has stated that he is a shy and reserved person.

Christian Bale and his strong commitment to acting

Apparently, the personality of the famous she is not extroverted at all; but what about the recent news that was published, that it could be someone eccentric because it was a former worker who revealed said controversial information.

harrison cheung is Bale’s former assistant and author of his biography ‘Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman’, a book that revealed many intimate secrets of the actor; and one of them certainly looks quite strange.

One of the very important revelations by the former assistants was; that he had to smell Bale’s armpits before entering a red carpet. While Christian Bale may have an eccentric side, the actor is an icon of the film industry; thanks to his impressive transformations and commitment to each feature film.

There is no doubt that Bale has shown an iron will and a lot of love for his professionan effort that has clearly paid off, as he is considered one of the best actors in the world today.

