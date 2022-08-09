Coronavirus: “Even Wolverine needs to train his immune system”: comments on the photo of Hugh Jackman getting vaccinated





Hugh Jackman has received a new dose of coronavirus vaccine and has shared a photo of the moment, giving the thumbs-up gesture.

In addition to his good judgment in protecting himself against the virus, another conclusion that can be drawn from this image is that the popular Australian actor who has played the character of Wolverine on multiple occasions is still in a incredible physical shape at 53 years old.

The photo, which Jackman posted this Sunday, has become enormously viral (it has more than 97,000 likes). And it is that seeing Wolverine himself receive the vaccine in that deltoid could only cause a avalanche of comments in networks.

Here are some of them:

A drill compi… .. Get a drill or don’t vaccinate https://t.co/1TDKJ7rn3d — Elizabeth_Bathory (@soniabouzas) December 6, 2021

Superheroes get vaccinated because they know how to choose the best weapons. ??????????????? https://t.co/tF3GaFgnP9 — ????Florence???? (@fetcheves) December 5, 2021

And that’s where the vaccines come from. https://t.co/IgQ41CDS3m – Rafael Garcia (@GallinaAstuta) December 5, 2021

Laaavirgen will have bent the needle https://t.co/zO3a7jnSPp — ?????????Medusa Dollmaker⭐???? (@medusadollmaker) December 5, 2021

if the covid there does not even consider entering https://t.co/CrYqefi5Tk — volivikeyeenss (@volivikens) December 6, 2021

If Wolverine needs a booster shot, who are you to play cool. #Vaccinate https://t.co/gL9zmVvLOi – Carlos Cepeda M. (@carloscepedam) December 5, 2021

Even Wolverine needs to train his immune system.#VaccinesWork https://t.co/1eU0pfT6YE — More MJ and better dictator than ever ✊???? (@Dictatrix) December 5, 2021

They clearly used Adamantium needles https://t.co/kr70pVk1oP — Gabo ⚽ ???????? (@GaboDominguezC) December 5, 2021

