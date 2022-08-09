Comfortable pants for going to the airport: The favorites of celebrities

Esther Exposito said goodbye to Cannes 2021 with a look worth remembering, betting on the romantic effect caused by the union of red with pink. The spanish actress highlighted her figure with printed high waist trousers that were matched with a cropped top without magnas and blue details. He wore minimalist strappy sandals, fitted with ankle straps.

white jeans

Eva Longoria gets off the plane wearing jeans and white sneakers. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.

Eva Longoria usually keep your bets basic and comfortable when traveling. One of its outstanding combinations this year focuses onn high waisted white jeans with a plain round neck blouse and nordic tennisthe most outstanding of the moment in 2022. Elevate the combination with a blazerbut opt ​​for a model oversized to keep the tone casual and lighthearted. The black leather bag adds points in that sense.

striped pants

Mélanie Laurent in striped pants and peep toe sandals at the airport. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.

the key of Melanie Laurent for to be well dressed during a trip without compromising comfort, is betting on baggy clothes and combine them with wardrobe basics. The french actress She chose a striped, high-waisted model decorated with buttons at the top for her arrival at the airport in Nice, France. He wore them to match some black peep toe sandalsa white crew-neck T-shirt and a Dior bag.