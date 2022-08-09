Cleanses and remedies. Huasteca healers offer ancestral medicine at Fenapo

Straight from the heart of the huasteca potosina ancient doctors and healers arrive to the capital of Potosí, this is a unique opportunity for those who are faithful believers in traditional medicine, because without the need to travel they can receive a clean or a consultation.

In the artisan pavilion, the wealth is concentrated not only of what the hands of Potosi produce in the four regions of the state, but also brings a sample of the roots and more ancient beliefs of our ancestors.

A group of alternative doctors from Axtla de Terrazasthey offer consultations to the people, they offer their products made by hand to cure all kinds of ills, through the ancient herbalism.

On this occasion, for the first time, Fenapo does not have an invited state, since it seeks to highlight all the wealth of Potosí, for this reason, in this edition all the municipalities that wish to exhibit their strengths were invited to this pavilion that has great projection in the Potosina National Fair.

The traditional doctors who are in the pavilion are originally from Axtla de Terrazas, a municipality that is still in search of appointment as Magic Town; There, they provide consultations related to herbal medicine to improve health and treat some ailments through products made from fruits, herbs, stones, gadgets and rituals invoking nature and other elements for healing.

In addition, they offer products made by Potosí hands such as aguardiente and pork fat, a remedy that works for toothaches and headaches; branches of rattlesnake and shade grass of the Virgin, with which a tea is prepared that serves to relieve nerves and stress, as revealed by Juliana Sánchez Santos, a traditional doctor with 35 years of experience.

In the same way, he explains, infusions of holy herb with ginger and eucalyptus are offered, to relieve respiratory diseases and even Covid-19, with an anti-inflammatory and purifying effect on the lungs. The beeswax candle, which allows to eliminate bad vibes at home, in addition to providing protection and, finally, the male garlic and aloe that is used for the protection of commercial establishments; They also clean and prepare amulets for good luck.

“We work with medicinal plants from the Huasteca, for all kinds of illnesses, ranging from toothaches, nerves and even Covid-19. We have teas that help them feel good, the clean we make them with ranch egg to cure of fright“.

Axtla de Terrazas is one of the most emblematic municipalities for the culture of traditional medicine in San Luis Potosí, on this site is the Castillo de la Salud or also known as the Castle of Beto Ramón, the healer who popularized years ago ” because it cures everything.

The place is one of the tourist attractions because it is a must for walkers, there are shamans ready to offer traditional cleanses or treatments to treat any ailment.