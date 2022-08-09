Christopher Nolan Unveils First Haunting Oppenheimer Trailer

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most acclaimed directors of recent times and with each new project he announces he generates great expectations among his followers. Last year it was announced that the filmmaker would begin work on Oppenheimera film focused on J. Robert Oppenheimerthe creator of the atomic bomb.

For his new film, Nolan has once again collaborated with Cillian Murphy to put yourself in the shoes of the renowned physicist, as well as an impressive cast of actors. They include Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.

