Christopher Nolan Unveils First Haunting Oppenheimer Trailer

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most acclaimed directors of recent times and with each new project he announces he generates great expectations among his followers. Last year it was announced that the filmmaker would begin work on Oppenheimera film focused on J. Robert Oppenheimerthe creator of the atomic bomb.

For his new film, Nolan has once again collaborated with Cillian Murphy to put yourself in the shoes of the renowned physicist, as well as an impressive cast of actors. They include Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer’s first official poster

After his work in dunkirk Y Tenet, Nolan he launched into writing the script for Oppenheimerbased on the biographical book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. After presenting the first image of the film last week, Universal released the first official trailer that premiered with the film nope by Jordan Peele.

The filming of Oppenheimer It began in the month of January in New Mexico and lasted for four months, concluding in the month of May. Now as post-production on the film progresses, fans can get their first look at Nolan’s new ones.

Although the first trailer does not reveal much of the Nolan’s new production, it does hint at what the tone and atmosphere of the film will be. You can also see the photography of the film, with a color palette quite different from what the director has accustomed us to.

The trailer also sees the hand of award-winning cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who shows a montage of black and white images, mixed with details of what appears to be an explosion, accompanied by the voiceovers of different characters. “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment,” the character from Emily Blunt, who plays Katherine, Oppenheimer’s wife. The haunting soundtrack is once again in charge of Ludwig Göransson, who worked with Nolan on Hold on.

In the teaser, a countdown appears indicating that there are 11 months, 24 days, 15 hours and 29 minutes to go until the premiere. Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

