Christian Bale hired an assistant to smell his armpits

Christian Bale, famous Hollywood star of British origin and winner of the Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding participation in The Fighter, is perhaps one of the most talented actors of his generation, and is best known for having played one of the most beloved versions of Batman in the unforgettable trilogy of the character directed by Christopher Nolan.

Bale is a well-liked actor around the world for supporting important causes such as the protection of nature and animals, in addition, he himself has declared that he is a shy and reserved person. Although Bale’s personality is not the most outgoing, recent news revealed that he could be someone eccentric, and it was a former assistant to the actor who shared this information with the media.

Harrison Cheung is Bale’s former assistant and the author of his biography Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman, a book in which he unearthed quite a few secrets about the actor (via SportRated), and one of them certainly seems pretty strange. As part of the peculiar revelations, Cheung claimed that he had to do some things under contract and that before the actor stepped on a red carpet, he had to smell his armpits.

Although Christian Bale may have an eccentric side, the acclaimed actor is without a doubt an icon of the film industry thanks to his brilliant performances throughout his career, and all those extreme physical transformations he underwent to go from one role to another. There is no doubt that Bale has shown an iron will and a lot of love for his profession, an effort that has clearly paid off, as he is now considered one of the best actors in the world today.

Bale is currently gearing up for the premiere of Amsterdam, a comedy-historical drama directed, produced and written by David O. Russell, his second film after 2015’s Joy. In addition to Bale, the cast of Amsterdam is made up of prominent stars like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Taylor Swift.

Bale recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the role of Gorr, The Butcher of Gods, powerful villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi. The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, alongside Natalie Portman in her return to the franchise as Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor. Bale’s performance as Love and Thunder’s fearsome antagonist was praised by critics and audiences alike, and while the film wasn’t as successful as Marvel Studios had hoped, Bale’s involvement was arguably one of the best elements of the movie. amazing feature film.

